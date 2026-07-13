Former Pistons Coach Provides Update on Ongoing Jalen Duren Contract Talks

One of the biggest questions of the NBA Free Agency period, besides LeBron James' looming decision, is what the Detroit Pistons will do with Jalen Duren.

Despite the recent sign-and-trade rumors, the Pistons are still looking to extend Duren as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Latest On Jalen Duren From Former Pistons Coach

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pistons fans are anxiously awaiting Duren’s potential new deal, as it has been dragging on for the last week and a half. Amid the Pistons Summer League action, Pistons advisor and former coach Dwane Casey spoke about Duren’s current contract talks. Here’s what he had to say.

“He’s ours. We’re happy to have him. I know Trajan is excited, J.B. loves him. Hopefully we get things worked out.”

“He’s 22, 6-11, a seven-foot kid. He showed during the regular season that he can be dominant, protect the paint, big-time lob threat. I think the things he learns are what teams change up on him during the playoffs, when they bring that extra defender behind him, how to handle that, when he catches the ball, the short-row pocket; how to make those plays, how to make those decisions. Those things are hard to learn as a young kid.”

Despite his struggles in the postseason for the Pistons, Duren is coming off one of the best seasons of his career as he was named an All-Star alongside Cade Cunningham. During the regular season, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. Duren’s 65 percent shooting percentage was fourth-best in the NBA during the regular season.

Whether giving Duren a max extension this offseason is the right decision for the Pistons is debatable. However, given his regular-season performance, the Detroit big man has the opportunity to learn from a postseason showing that didn't match his potential as a player.

Pistons Free Agency Moves

Feb 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) stands during a break in play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons have added several notable additions to their roster this offseason. Excluding the 2026 NBA Draft and the selection of Ebuka Okorie at No. 17 overall, Detroit added Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe along with guard Gary Harris and forward Taurean Prince from the Milwaukee Bucks in separate trades.

The Pistons also signed Los Angeles forward John Collins to a three-year, $51 million contract after Tobias Harris departed for the San Antonio Spurs after two seasons, joining Victor Wembanyama.

Other notable departures for the Pistons include forward Caris LeVert and guard Marcus Sasser. LeVert was traded to the Bucks, while Sasser was shipped off to the Mavericks.