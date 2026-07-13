Former Pistons Coach Provides Update on Ongoing Jalen Duren Contract Talks
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One of the biggest questions of the NBA Free Agency period, besides LeBron James' looming decision, is what the Detroit Pistons will do with Jalen Duren.
Despite the recent sign-and-trade rumors, the Pistons are still looking to extend Duren as a restricted free agent this offseason.
Latest On Jalen Duren From Former Pistons Coach
Pistons fans are anxiously awaiting Duren’s potential new deal, as it has been dragging on for the last week and a half. Amid the Pistons Summer League action, Pistons advisor and former coach Dwane Casey spoke about Duren’s current contract talks. Here’s what he had to say.
“He’s ours. We’re happy to have him. I know Trajan is excited, J.B. loves him. Hopefully we get things worked out.”
“He’s 22, 6-11, a seven-foot kid. He showed during the regular season that he can be dominant, protect the paint, big-time lob threat. I think the things he learns are what teams change up on him during the playoffs, when they bring that extra defender behind him, how to handle that, when he catches the ball, the short-row pocket; how to make those plays, how to make those decisions. Those things are hard to learn as a young kid.”
Despite his struggles in the postseason for the Pistons, Duren is coming off one of the best seasons of his career as he was named an All-Star alongside Cade Cunningham. During the regular season, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. Duren’s 65 percent shooting percentage was fourth-best in the NBA during the regular season.
Whether giving Duren a max extension this offseason is the right decision for the Pistons is debatable. However, given his regular-season performance, the Detroit big man has the opportunity to learn from a postseason showing that didn't match his potential as a player.
Pistons Free Agency Moves
The Pistons have added several notable additions to their roster this offseason. Excluding the 2026 NBA Draft and the selection of Ebuka Okorie at No. 17 overall, Detroit added Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe along with guard Gary Harris and forward Taurean Prince from the Milwaukee Bucks in separate trades.
The Pistons also signed Los Angeles forward John Collins to a three-year, $51 million contract after Tobias Harris departed for the San Antonio Spurs after two seasons, joining Victor Wembanyama.
Other notable departures for the Pistons include forward Caris LeVert and guard Marcus Sasser. LeVert was traded to the Bucks, while Sasser was shipped off to the Mavericks.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17