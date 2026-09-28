The Pistons Are Betting Big on Ausar Thompson

Ausar Thompson has signed a new five-year deal worth $155 million, so it’s safe to say that the Detroit Pistons see the 23-year-old as a future cornerstone.

Now that the deal is confirmed, Thompson is free to see out the rest of his rookie deal, knowing he's secured his future with the Pistons.

But that new contract brings more responsibility to the talented youngster, and the Pistons are taking a gamble that he fixes certain aspects of his game that could make him a superstar.

What Thompson is good at and what the Pistons know they will get

Thompson has already established himself as one of the league’s premier perimeter defenders. He earned First-Team All-Defense honors and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

He led the NBA with 2.0 steals per game and became the first Pistons player named to the All-Defense First Team since Ben Wallace in 2005-06.

In the playoffs, according to NBA.com, Thompson also became the first player since Anthony Davis in 2020 to record at least 25 steals and 25 blocks in a single postseason.

Thompson’s offense will need to improve

In the regular season, Thompson appeared in 73 games last season, averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. If he is going to live up to his contract, however, Thompson will need to make a significant jump in his scoring production.

He shot 52.5% from the field but just 25% from three-point range, numbers that will need to improve moving forward. His free-throw shooting will also need to take a step forward.

Entering his fourth season with the Pistons, Thompson will be under pressure to make a noticeable leap, especially with Jalen Duren currently unsigned and more responsibility potentially falling on his shoulders.

But Thompson’s deal doesn’t dictate what Detroit will do with Duren. The two players play different positions, have different market values and raise different long-term questions for the Pistons.

What the deal does make clear, however, is that Detroit is willing to invest heavily in preserving the young core around Cade Cunningham.

Thompson has already established the defensive foundation the Pistons envisioned when they selected him fifth overall in 2023. His next challenge is continuing to develop offensively, particularly as a shooter.

But Detroit is no longer waiting to see exactly how high his ceiling might be before committing to him.