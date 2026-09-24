3 Questions Pistons Must Answer Before 2026-27 Season

The Detroit Pistons' season opener on Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics is almost here, and fans expect them to be one of the top contenders in an improved Eastern Conference.

The Pistons enter the 2026-27 NBA season looking to build on a season in which they finished with 60 regular-season wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. As the team gears up for training camp on Tuesday, Sept. 29, here are three of the team’s biggest questions entering the season.

What to Do With Jalen Duren?

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest chapter of the offseason contract dispute with star center Jalen Duren took place earlier this week, as he reportedly turned down a five-year, $200 million extension with the Pistons. This latest revelation comes after his teammate Ausar Thompson agreed to a massive contract extension of his own, signing a five-year, $155 million contract.

Given that Duren turned down such a massive deal with the Pistons, taking the qualifying offer seems more likely as time drags on. If Duren takes the qualifying offer, he'll become an unrestricted free agent next offseason and decide whether staying in Detroit is best for his NBA career.

How Pistons Can Replicate 60 Win Season?

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Pistons tip off the season against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena, they’ll be facing a much-improved Eastern Conference. It’ll be harder for the Pistons to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference again, especially with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the Pistons weren’t as aggressive this offseason for a team that just finished with the No. 1 seed and won their first playoff series in 18 years, several Eastern Conference teams around them improved, including the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The shift in the Pistons' NBA championship odds for this season shows how tough a task they face. According to FanDuel Sportsbook’s NBA title odds, the Pistons are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fifth-best odds to win the championship at +2500, behind the Philadelphia 76ers (+1000), New York Knicks (+1000), Boston Celtics (+1500), and the Toronto Raptors (+2200).

Aug 6, 2026; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown poses for a photo during his introductory press conference at the Francis J. Myers Recreation Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the Pistons start will be the key. In addition to their season opener against the Celtics, the Pistons' first four games also include road matchups against the Miami Heat (Oct. 23), the Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 25), and the New York Knicks (Oct. 27).

To secure 50-plus wins this season, the Pistons will need key wins against the top Eastern Conference teams throughout the year. This will help them earn a top-four seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Which Pistons Newcomer Will Earn Most Starting Minutes?

Mar 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other than their draft selections of Ebuka Okorie and Ugonna Onyenso, the Pistons added five new players through trades and free agency this offseason. The three key additions include Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince. The Pistons also added Bucks guard Gary Harris and Sacramento Kings guard Elijah Harkless.

All three will help the Pistons' three-point shooting this season, as they shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc last year. Of the three, Collins is likely to earn the most starting minutes as he replaces Tobias Harris in Detroit’s starting lineup.

Last season with the Clippers, Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Whether the Pistons play Collins at one of the two forward spots or at center will be among the key decisions Bickerstaff will make when testing out potential lineups.

Collins arrives as a versatile veteran forward and an efficient rebounder. Similar to Tobias Harris with the Pistons, Collins looks to be the veteran leader this season.