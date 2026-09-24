3 Questions Pistons Must Answer Before 2026-27 Season
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The Detroit Pistons' season opener on Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics is almost here, and fans expect them to be one of the top contenders in an improved Eastern Conference.
The Pistons enter the 2026-27 NBA season looking to build on a season in which they finished with 60 regular-season wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. As the team gears up for training camp on Tuesday, Sept. 29, here are three of the team’s biggest questions entering the season.
What to Do With Jalen Duren?
The latest chapter of the offseason contract dispute with star center Jalen Duren took place earlier this week, as he reportedly turned down a five-year, $200 million extension with the Pistons. This latest revelation comes after his teammate Ausar Thompson agreed to a massive contract extension of his own, signing a five-year, $155 million contract.
Given that Duren turned down such a massive deal with the Pistons, taking the qualifying offer seems more likely as time drags on. If Duren takes the qualifying offer, he'll become an unrestricted free agent next offseason and decide whether staying in Detroit is best for his NBA career.
How Pistons Can Replicate 60 Win Season?
When the Pistons tip off the season against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena, they’ll be facing a much-improved Eastern Conference. It’ll be harder for the Pistons to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference again, especially with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining the Philadelphia 76ers.
While the Pistons weren’t as aggressive this offseason for a team that just finished with the No. 1 seed and won their first playoff series in 18 years, several Eastern Conference teams around them improved, including the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The shift in the Pistons' NBA championship odds for this season shows how tough a task they face. According to FanDuel Sportsbook’s NBA title odds, the Pistons are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fifth-best odds to win the championship at +2500, behind the Philadelphia 76ers (+1000), New York Knicks (+1000), Boston Celtics (+1500), and the Toronto Raptors (+2200).
How the Pistons start will be the key. In addition to their season opener against the Celtics, the Pistons' first four games also include road matchups against the Miami Heat (Oct. 23), the Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 25), and the New York Knicks (Oct. 27).
To secure 50-plus wins this season, the Pistons will need key wins against the top Eastern Conference teams throughout the year. This will help them earn a top-four seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Which Pistons Newcomer Will Earn Most Starting Minutes?
Other than their draft selections of Ebuka Okorie and Ugonna Onyenso, the Pistons added five new players through trades and free agency this offseason. The three key additions include Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince. The Pistons also added Bucks guard Gary Harris and Sacramento Kings guard Elijah Harkless.
All three will help the Pistons' three-point shooting this season, as they shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc last year. Of the three, Collins is likely to earn the most starting minutes as he replaces Tobias Harris in Detroit’s starting lineup.
Last season with the Clippers, Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Whether the Pistons play Collins at one of the two forward spots or at center will be among the key decisions Bickerstaff will make when testing out potential lineups.
Collins arrives as a versatile veteran forward and an efficient rebounder. Similar to Tobias Harris with the Pistons, Collins looks to be the veteran leader this season.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17