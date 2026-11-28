The Detroit Pistons are off to the NBA Cup knockout stage, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite a slow start, down 19-3 as boos echoed through Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons used a strong second half to defeat the two-win Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday night and close out NBA Cup group play.

Not only does the win see the Pistons advance to the NBA Cup knockout stage, but they also improve to 12-6 overall, making them the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers (16-4) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-6). With group play in the books for the Pistons, here is a Detroit player who improved their stock and one who didn’t.

Isaiah Joe

Nov 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (17) shoots in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Friday night’s game, many Pistons fans wanted to see whether or not Isaiah Joe could build on his 21-point performance in Detroit’s 104-86 road win over the Orlando Magic. Without Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and their best three-point shooter, Duncan Robinson, Joe did just that, leading the Pistons in scoring with 22 points, three assists, and one rebound, including knocking down five three-pointers off the bench.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder guard joined Detroit this offseason to improve the Pistons' three-point shooting. As the only player on the Pistons roster who has experience winning an NBA championship, his performances in Detroit’s last two games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic are an encouraging sign moving forward as Detroit looks to come out on top in an improved Eastern Conference.

Kevin Huerter

Nov 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard-forward Kevin Huerter (27) dribbles defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his performance on Friday night shouldn’t cause too much of a concern for the Pistons, it wasn’t the best for Kevin Huerter. In Friday night’s win over the Bucks, Huerter finished with six points on 2-of-8 shooting in 24 minutes played. He also went 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Huerter has stepped up for the Pistons in several games this season, as in 18 games, he’s averaging 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.

What’s Next For Pistons In NBA Cup?

As the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA Cup, the Pistons will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Little Caesars Arena. The winner of that game will face either the Atlanta Hawks or the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA Cup quarterfinals are all set 👀 pic.twitter.com/a2bq5Bb2tA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 28, 2026

The Western Conference side includes the Dallas Mavericks (No. 1), Portland Trail Blazers (No. 2), Memphis Grizzlies (No. 3), and San Antonio Spurs (No. 4). The Spurs finished as last season’s NBA Cup runners-up, losing to the New York Knicks, and look to make another run at the cup title.