Pistons Preseason Stock Report: 2 Players Rising and 2 Falling

The Detroit Pistons’ preseason offered an early glimpse of what they could become and which players are ready to make an impact before their season opener against the Boston Celtics on October 20.

While some stood out with impressive performances, improved confidence, and signs of taking the next step, others struggled to find their rhythm or capitalize on their opportunities.

Preseason results shouldn’t be heavily scrutinized, but first impressions can still say a lot. Here are two Pistons whose stock is rising and two whose stock is sinking heading into the regular season.

Stock going up: Jalen Duren

After a tense summer of contract negotiations, Jalen Duren has finally secured his future with a massive five-year, $200 million deal, and he wasted no time showing the Pistons why he was worth every penny and why he wants to be a Detroit lifer.

In his preseason debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Duren delivered a dominant performance that immediately demanded attention.

Duren finished with an impressive 24 points in just 15 minutes, showcasing the scoring touch, physical presence, and offensive efficiency that make him such an exciting player to watch.

His ability to make an impact on the back of a difficult offseason, highlighted the potential for an even bigger role in Detroit's ambitions this season.

With Cade Cunningham leading the charge as the team's primary playmaker and scorer, Duren appears ready to establish himself as the perfect running mate.

Stock going up: Ron Holland II

Ron Holland II has been a force to reckon with throughout the preseason, showcasing his explosive transition game and relentless defensive intensity.

In the opener against the Phoenix Suns, Holland delivered an impressive performance, finishing with 14 points, five steals, and two blocks in just 24 minutes of action.

His ability to create chaos defensively, generate turnovers, and turn stops into fast-break opportunities highlights his growing impact on both ends of the floor.

With performances like this, Holland is making a strong case for an expanded role in the wing rotation this season.

Stock dropping: Paul Reed

Paul Reed made the most of his opportunity early on, providing valuable minutes while Jalen Duren was away from the team. However, his progress has slowed due to persistent foul trouble, highlighted by fouling out in the overtime loss to the Washington Wizards.

As Duren has returned to his regular role and solidified his position in the rotation, Reed’s opportunities have become increasingly limited. The emergence of other backup options, including Tolu Smith III, has added further competition for playing time.

Unless Reed improves, securing regular minutes will likely remain a challenge moving forward.

Stock dropping: Daniss Jenkins

Despite showing flashes of potential during last year’s playoff run, point guard Daniss Jenkins enters the new season facing an uphill battle for playing time.

The team’s changed backcourt has left him buried on the depth chart, with several developments working against him.

The arrival of sharpshooter Isaiah Joe has added competition, while rookie Ebuka Okorie, the 17th overall pick, has impressed throughout the preseason.

Okorie’s strong performances have further complicated Jenkins’ path to minutes, pushing him lower in the point guard rotation ahead of the season opener and raising questions about his role.