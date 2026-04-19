The Pistons Rotation Adjustment That Could Define the Series vs. Magic

Playoff basketball has finally arrived as the Detroit Pistons, who hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, will tip off their first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Entering the playoffs, questions remain about what the Pistons' rotation will look like. Putting together playoff rotations can make the difference in a championship run, and on Sunday night, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff will unveil a potential playoff rotation. To win their first NBA title since 2004, the Pistons will rely more on their star Cade Cunningham to make a run at an NBA championship.

One of those players who looks to play that role is Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins. After playing just seven games a season ago and averaging 1.0 points per game, Jenkins has taken a massive leap forward for the Pistons in his second season.

The Pistons guard enters the postseason averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. Having played in 72 games this season, Jenkins has seen his playing minutes increase, and entering the playoffs, the question is how his minutes will be impacted.

Why Jenkins Should See Quality Minutes Against Magic

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With Cunningham making impressive strides in returning to 100 percent following his collapsed lung injury, expect his minutes to increase. Despite Jenkins backing up Cunningham, he is still worthy of receiving quality minutes in the Pistons rotation.

During the 11-game stretch in which Cunningham was out with a collapsed lung injury, Jenkins scored in double figures in nearly every contest. Jenkins best performance during that stretch in which Cunningham was absent came in the Pistons 113-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, scoring a career-high 30 points.

Jenkins Role In Pistons Rotation

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) defends Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With Cunningham’s minutes likely to increase, Jenkins could be part of a rotation that features both him and Cade on the floor at times. During the moments where both players are on the floor, Jenkins would be substituted in for Duncan Robinson, who also looks to play a role in the first-round series against the Magic.

Robinson enters the playoffs after a regular season in which he averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Pistons. Robinson and Jenkins both look to continue their scoring success heading into the postseason.

The Pistons will open up their first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. The tip-off between the Pistons and Magic in Game 1 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on NBC.