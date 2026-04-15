Detroit Pistons Easiest First Round Opponent is a Common Foe

The Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the course of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, and are currently waiting at home to see who will come out of the play-in games to face them on April 19 in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena.

Charlotte Hornets Represent Pistons Best Chance at Moving on to Second Round

The Pistons and their fans will be hoping for the easiest opponent in round one of the upcoming playoffs. A team that will essentially serve as a warm-up for Detroit to get the Pistons ready for the second round. The team that fits that bill is the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets defeated the Miami Heat last night 127-126.

The Hornets will now play the loser of the Magic vs 76ers game, with the winner of the ensuing matchup heading to Detroit for game one of the 2026 NBA Playoffs

The Pistons had plenty of success against the Hornets during the 2025-26 regular season, going a perfect 3-0 against Charlotte, which included wins by the margin of 112-86, 110-104, and more recently, 118-100.

Pistons-Hornets Matchup Could be Most Watched First Round Series

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If the Pistons and Hornets do meet up in round one, it has potential to be the most watched first round series on TV. The Pistons and Hornets were involved in an on-court brawl in their February matchup. Isaiah Stewart was handed a seven game suspension in the ensuing chaos, as Jalen Duren was handed a two game suspension. With bad blood between the teams, the Pistons will have to ensure they let cooler heads prevail and just play their style of basketball.

Pistons Stars Enjoyed Success vs Hornets in Regular Season

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Not only were the Pistons 3-0 against the Hornets during the regular season, but their stars enjoyed success against them as well. Back on December 10, Cade Cunningham recorded a triple-double against the Hornets while Jalen Duren tacked on 19 points in a game that the Pistons won comfortably. Detroit absolutely dominated the glass in that December game, as they out-rebounded the Hornets 61-43.

In the February matchup against the Hornets in Charlotte, the Pistons stars once again were able to get everything they wanted on the floor. Cunningham exploded with 33 points and nine rebounds. The Pistons once again out-rebounded the Hornets, this time by a smaller margin of 41-39. Jalen Duren and Duncan Robinson recorded 15 and 18 points respectively.