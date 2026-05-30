3 Priority Detroit Pistons Trade Targets Nobody is Talking About

What has been obvious from their playoff performance is that the Detroit Pistons need another proven, consistent scorer to lighten the load on Cade Cunningham.

A major overhaul of the squad isn’t warranted, as the roles are in place, but one piece of the jigsaw is still required to continue their title chase.

And there are players who have gone under the radar.

Dejounte Murray has been slept on

Despite coming back from a major injury the year before, New Orleans Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray has gone under the microscope in terms of his form.

His return to action following a torn Achilles went with little fanfare, as it mirrored Jayson Tatum’s comeback for the Boston Celtics. Still, Murray’s impact with New Orleans in his 14 games played last season was instantaneous.

The guard averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 48% shooting from the field, which was solid and now that he is continuing his rehab this offseason to get him back to NBA fitness.

At 29-years-old, Murray’s current deal is worth $30.8 million, which is a steal, and as such, the Pistons have several options that could help land Murray.

Offloading Isaiah Stewart or even Duncan Robinson would work as a standard trade with possible options, with Robinson’s three-year deal worth $48 million and Stewart nearing the end of a four-year deal worth $64 million.

Is Derrick White a possibility?

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) returns the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

After a lacklustre season, the Boston Celtics could look into drastically altering their roster this offseason.

With that, Derrick White could be a possible target for Detroit, and if they were to think about it, they would get a talented, proven winner who would have something to prove this season, given his nightmare playoff run and subpar season for the Celtics.

But that was on the offensive side. On the defensive spectrum, White was stellar and, as a result, landed a place on the NBA All-Defense First Team.

Having White, alongside fellow All-Defense First Team member Ausar Thompson, would make the Pistons’ already strong defensive talent even stronger.

And as the old saying goes: Defense wins championships.

However, this is if White is available, and despite a good-looking fit, it is unlikely, given that Detroit’s priority this offseason is offense.

Veteran Paul George wants the ultimate prize

The Pistons need a secondary scoring option, and trading for Philadelphia 76ers’ wing Paul George could be an interesting move.

A proven scorer at 20.5 points per game over his career, George has won multiple individual accolades, but one has eluded him, and that is the NBA championship. Coming to Detroit would certainly bolster his chances, especially as now the Sixers will properly build their roster around VJ Edgecombe.

But acquiring George comes with a risk. It would be a championship-or-bust scenario for the Pistons, as the likelihood of getting him would again mean sending Stewart and Robinson together to the Sixers, and, at 36-years-old, his career is winding down.

Despite his age, George can certainly put up big numbers and provide relief for Cunningham, which the Pistons desperately needed, especially in the postseason.