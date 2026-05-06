Tobias Harris Explains What Changed for Detroit Pistons During Playoff Winning Streak

The Detroit Pistons are starting to look more comfortable in the playoffs, and Tobias Harris believes that growth is showing up in all the little moments that decide games this time of year.

After Detroit’s 111-101 Game 1 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harris pointed toward quicker instincts, better composure and a growing understanding of playoff basketball as reasons the Pistons suddenly look like a team settling into the moment. Detroit has now won four straight postseason games dating back to the Orlando series.

“I think we’re playing like a step quicker in terms of our instincts on the floor,” Harris said. “Offensively and defensively just moving to space.”

Harris finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, but his impact stretched far beyond the box score. He was active defensively, fought for extra possessions and helped steady Detroit every time Cleveland started building momentum.

“That’s what playoff basketball is about,” Harris said. “It’s just exerting yourself all throughout the game and stepping up.”

Pistons beat Cavs in Game 1

Detroit looked sharp from the opening tip. The Pistons built an 18-point first-quarter lead behind aggressive defense, ball movement and constant pressure on Cleveland’s guards. They forced 20 turnovers and turned those mistakes into 31 points.

“I thought our defense was dialed in early in the game,” Harris said. “We just were in the moment of getting stops.”

The Cavaliers eventually responded, tying the game at 93-93, after chipping away at Detroit’s lead for much of the second half. Instead of unraveling, though, the Pistons looked like a group that had already lived through those moments during the seven-game battle against Orlando.

“We’ve been here before,” Harris said. “Just staying relaxed.”

Harris repeatedly returned to the importance of effort plays during the postseason. Loose balls, offensive rebounds, chase-down blocks and hustle sequences become amplified this time of year, and Detroit is beginning to understand that reality.

“Those extra effort winning plays are huge in playoffs,” Harris said.

Even after the win, Harris still pointed toward areas where Detroit can improve. He mentioned rebounding, 50-50 balls and sustaining leads as things the Pistons have to clean up moving deeper into the series.

“It’s embracing playoff basketball, but it’s also staying ready and taking it moment by moment, game after game,” Harris said.

For a young team still building its postseason identity, Harris continues to provide exactly what Detroit hoped he would bring when the games started getting even more meaningful.