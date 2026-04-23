Tobias Harris Said Something Interesting After Detroit Pistons Game 2 Win

It’s half-time, and the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic are knotted at 46-46. The spark that was needed from the No.1 team in the East was nowhere to be seen, and you sensed nerves already building from the crowd.

The possibility of going 0-2 down to the eighth-seeded Magic hung in the air more strongly than at the start of the game. The Pistons headed to the locker room and, minutes later, returned with a different aura, one that was obvious from the start of the third quarter.

From being tied up at 46-46 to leading 84-62 going into the fourth quarter. A 36-18 third period was the moment that defined the Pistons’ 98-83 victory and levelled the series at 1-1 ahead of Game 3 in Orlando on Saturday. Cade Cunningham would lead the way with 27 points and 11 assists.

So, what changed?

Refusing to slump in the locker room at the halftime interval, the Pistons instead spoke up. Not just head coach J.B. Bickerstaff but the team, as Tobias Harris recalls.

“It's a tight-knit group,” Harris, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds, explained.

“Everybody's voice matters in our locker room, and we knew and understood what we needed to do. We talked about the offensive rebounds that were hurting us in the first half. We just talked about us as a unit and the goals that we have internally, but that's not our standard of basketball.

“We needed to pick it up. And we were able to come out as a group and just fuel off each other's energy, get some easy plays, get some steals, get out in transition, and just feel our flow out there. Get our crowd into the game, and really just have fun playing the game. I thought we did a great job of that.”

The Pistons collected 11 offensive rebounds in the first half – the same as the Magic – but by the time the final buzzer sounded, Detroit had pulled down 17 overall, compared to just 13 from Orlando, limiting them to just two in the second half.

Most importantly, the Pistons had outscored the Magic 16-5 in second-chance points. A huge factor in the victory alongside the pivotal third-quarter showing.

“Good win for us, but game three is the game that we have to be ready for,” Harris said. “It’s obviously great for our fans to be able to be in our arena, give us that support.

“They're huge for us, have been huge for us all season long. To get a victory for them, it is awesome. But now we got to go on the road and handle our business.”