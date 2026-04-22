What History Says About The No. 1 Seed Detroit Pistons Losing Game 1

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the most underestimated No. 1 seeds in basketball history. Losing the first game of the postseason's first round against the No. 8 seed didn't change many minds either.

39 points from Cade Cunningham wasn't enough to lead Detroit past the Orlando Magic. With just two scorers in double digits, the Pistons lost game one 112 to 101. History aside, the 2026 Pistons have earned the right to keep their fans calm. After winning 14 regular season games last season, they racked up 60 wins against all kinds of powerhouses across both conferences.

Factoring in history into the equation may not matter once the ball is tipped off, but betting people that analyze trends and partake in gambling would appreciate Detroit's performances after game one losses as a No. 1 seed in the East. Before 2026, there were two separate instances of the Detroit Pistons losing game one of the first round.

Apr 10, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Orlando vs. Detroit in the first round is a rematch

The last time Detroit was a No. 1 seed in the playoffs was 23 years ago in 2003. They faced off against first-time head coach Doc Rivers, superstar guard Tracy McGrady, and the Orlando Magic. Rivers led his Magic to three shocking victories through the first four games of the first round. Pistons head coach and current Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle led his team to three consecutive dominant victories to steal the series away from Orlando and to maintain their status as contenders in the East.

Detroit won each of those final three games by 15 points or more. However, Orlando won the first game of that series inside The Palace. Orlando won the game by five points and McGrady scored 43 points. Current head coach Jacque Vaughn was on the Magic at the time as well.

Both Detroit teams play similar brands of basketball

The Pistons won 50 regular season games for the second consecutive season going into the 2003 NBA playoffs. They allowed the least amount of points per game and held the No. 4 defensive rating in the league. The offense relied on a two-way captain and on-court general in Chauncey Billups to play point guard and lead the team.

The 2003 Pistons also ranked No. 26 in offensive rating by the time the regular season was over. They were also slowest team in the NBA when they secured the top seed in the Eastern conference then. This Pistons team was beginning of a monstrous run through the Eastern conference for six straight seasons from 2003 to 2008. They made it all the way to the Eastern conference finals where they would be swept by the New Jersey Nets led by guard Jason Kidd.

The Pistons organization is in familiar territory at the moment. While it's not ideal, current Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has done nothing but give fans good reason to have confidence in his regime and belief in his players going into game two.