Cade Cunningham Delivers Historic Performance in Thriller vs. Wizards

Fans are still buzzing after Cade Cunningham delivered a historic performance as the Detroit Pistons beat the Washington Wizards, 144-140, in a double-overtime thriller at Capital One Arena on Thursday night.

Cunningham became the first player in NBA history to record 50-plus points, 10 assists, and no turnovers in a game. Cunningham's performance was remarkable, who also became the fourth player in the 2026-27 NBA season to record a 50-point game. The others were Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).

Cunningham’s final stat line in the double-overtime thriller over the Wizards: 52 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds on 16-of-25 shooting. With the win, the Pistons improve to 8-3 and remain third in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics (10-2) and Philadelphia 76ers (10-3).

What 52-Point Performance Means For Cunningham’s MVP Chances

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates during a timeout against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eleven games into the 2026-27 NBA season, the Pistons have built a strong case to be one of the top teams in a loaded Eastern Conference. Cunningham’s 50-plus-point performance is a step in the right direction for the Pistons star as he looks to make his case as an NBA MVP contender this season.

Before suffering a collapsed lung in March 2026, Cunningham was among the top MVP contenders. Now at full strength, Cunningham looks like an MVP contender again, and his historic 50-plus-point outing against the Wizards is a step in the right direction.

According to the latest FanDuel Sportsbook NBA MVP betting odds, Cunningham has the sixth-best odds to win the award at +4000 behind Victor Wembanyama (+110), Luka Doncic (+140), Jayson Tatum (+1500), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+1500), and Nikola Jokic (+2500).

What’s Next For Pistons?

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) celebrates with Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) after making a go-ahead three point field goal against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons aim to build on Cunningham’s 52-point performance on Saturday night when they return to South Beach to face the Miami Heat. The Pistons beat the Heat once this season on Oct. 23. It was also their last game with Jalen Duren, as he suffered a hamstring strain in the win.

After Saturday night’s clash with the Heat, the Pistons will have two more road games against the San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 17) and the New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 18) before returning home to face the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 20 in NBA Cup group play.

The tip-off from Saturday night’s matchup between the Pistons and Heat is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, with the game broadcast on NBATV.

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