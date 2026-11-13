Detroit’s Supporting Cast Shows Why These Pistons Are Becoming Serious Contenders

Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson had career nights for the Detroit Pistons in their 144-140 double-overtime win over the Washington Wizards, but more than those two contributed.

The victory improved the Pistons’ record to 8–3, underlining the exceptional depth behind their rise in the Eastern Conference.

Although Cunningham stole the spotlight with a career-high 52 points, six other Detroit players reached double figures, helping the team overcome the continued absence of starting centre Jalen Duren.

Cunningham stole the spotlight, with Thompson making his claim. But the win over the Wizards was a team effort, with seven players scoring in double figures.

Daniss Jenkins had 21 points and six rebounds, Paul Reed enjoyed a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Duncan Robinson chipped in with 13 as well; Kevin Huerter came off the bench for 11, and John Collins had 10.

Why is depth so important?

The entire Pistons lineup contributed on Thursday.

With Duren sidelined due to a right hamstring strain, Reed and Collins stepped up to provide a solid presence in the frontcourt.

Detroit had already shown its depth earlier in the week with a 122–111 win over Washington, proving its supporting cast can shoulder the scoring burden even when Cunningham has foul trouble.

Yes, it was the same opponent on Thursday night, but the game remains the same.

Also, while Cunningham committed zero turnovers, which was widely noted in the aftermath of his unforgettable performance, his teammates also matched him.

Jenkins and Javonte Green didn’t give the ball up in the win over the Wizards.

As a result, Detroit dominated in transition, outscoring Washington 26–12 in fast-break points while committing just 11 turnovers through two overtime periods.

Jenkins and Green added four steals combined, converting defensive stops into easy scoring opportunities.

Pistons are tough to beat on the road

This was one of the Pistons’ most impressive road victories this season, and given their form away from the Motor City, it’s hardly surprising.

Detroit’s victory strengthened its impressive road record to 5–1 early this season. The result highlighted the team’s ability to remain composed under pressure.

They executed in crucial moments and secured important wins in challenging away environments, demonstrating resilience, confidence and determination as the campaign continues.

Next up, though, for the Pistons is the Miami Heat, who are starting to hit their stride with back-to-back wins. This will truly test where the Pistons are at so far this season.