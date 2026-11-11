3 Questions the Pistons Must Answer Before They Can Become Eastern Conference Favorites

The Detroit Pistons, through the first ten games, lost to three talented opponents, including the New York Knicks 111-97, the Philadelphia 76ers 112-106, and the Luka-less Lakers 121-116.

In their most recent game, the Pistons defeated the Washington Wizards 122-111. Three players scored 20 or more points, with John Collins leading with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pistons sit at the third seed in the East, but there are three questions that need to be answered before they can become favorites in the East.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dunks in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Will Cunningham get out of shooting slump?

Cade Cunningham is a superstar in this league, no question about it, but there is no denying that in some games, he has not performed to the level fans are accustomed to seeing.

This season, he is averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 7.6 assists. His shooting splits are the big question mark so far. He is shooting 46.2% from the field and 29.2 percent from three.

Cunninghams' last two games, he has scored under 20 points, 17 versus the Wizards and 14 against the Lakers.

This is not something to panic about because Cunningham is going to get everyone's best defender, but it does raise some eyebrows that he has been inconsistent this season.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) shoots on Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Can Paul Reed continue to be a force

Paul Reed was thrown into the fire to start this season with the injury to Jalen Duren against the Miami Heat, and he has delivered.

This season, he is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds, shooting 56.5% from the field. In the last game against the Wizards, he only scored four points, but grabbed 10 rebounds with three blocks.

He has done the job protecting the paint and causing havoc for drivers to the basket, along with his scoring prowess.

Anthony Davis did have 44 points last game, and the Pistons play them next game, so it is another opportunity for Reed to get the best of Davis.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) dribbles on Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Who can be the consistent second scorer with Cunningham

This has been the biggest question for a long time, and if it can be answered sooner rather than later, the Pistons can be a force to be reckoned with.

John Collins was magnificent last night, but Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and has been on fire to start the year as well.

Daniss Jenkins had 22 points last night and against the Lakers with 31.

If one of these players can step up each night and provide a scoring option for Cunningham, this offense will be very tough to stop. The defense is prided upon in Detroit, but it is the offense that raises concerns.

The Pistons will travel to Washington to play the Wizards for the second straight game at 7:00 p.m.