3 Things To Know Before Detroit Pistons Game 2 Clash vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons will look to extend their series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in game two of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pistons defeated the Cavaliers 111-101 in game one in Detroit. The Pistons were taken to seven games in the first round by the Orlando Magic, and taking a 2-0 series lead back to Cleveland would be a nice change of pace.

The Pistons will need to start hot again in game two. Detroit took a 37-21 lead at the end of the first quarter that stunned the Cavs and allowed the Pistons some breathing room.

Pistons will have to keep clamps on Harden

Detroit will have to continue putting guard James Harden into tough situations. Harden struggled in game one against the Pistons, going 1-7 from beyond the arc in game one. The Pistons did a great job of limiting the Cavaliers stars, holding Harden to 22 points and Donovan Mitchell to 23 points in game one.

The one stat that perhaps went under the radar in the Pistons game one win over the Cavaliers was the 19 turnovers made by Cleveland. Detroit was able to trap Cleveland multiple times along the sidelines and made 12 steals in the game.

Pistons starters will have to continue strong performances

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons were able to get production from all of their starters, a nice change of pace from the series against the Magic. Detroit will have to get that same production in game two. Duncan Robinson will have to continue his streak of good performances in game two. Robinson went 5-8 from range and logged 19 points.

Pistons will need same production from Jenkins

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cunningham logged 23 points in game one, eight points shy of his average of 31 per game so far this postseason. Daniss Jenkins proved why he deserves to have the most minutes of any bench player for the Pistons as he logged 12 points on 5-13 efficiency from the floor. Jenkins logged 29 minutes in game one, and could see even more playing time in game two.

The Pistons set a good precedent by out-rebounding the Cavaliers, but will face a tall order in doing that again in game two. Cavs big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley pose a difficult task for the Pistons around the rim.

The Pistons and Cavaliers will face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Little Caesars Arena. The game can be watched on Prime Video.