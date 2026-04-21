NBA Awards 2025-26: Rolling List of Winners for Basketball’s Top Annual Honors

We're closing in on the end of the 2025–26 NBA campaign, which means that end-of-season awards are right around the corner. But unlike other leagues, the NBA’s award rollout is piecemeal, meaning the winners of each award are not announced all at once.

Indeed, rather than reveal who won what at one big ceremony, the NBA will share awards voting results over the next few weeks, ending with the coveted Most Valuable Player announcement during the conference finals.

Below, we’ve outlined everything we know, including the winners already announced. And we’ll keep this page updated throughout the postseason, so you can easily return to see what's new, and even analyze the voting results where applicable.

NBA Award Winners 2025–26:

Note: The below chart will be updated as winners are announced.

Award Date Announced Winner Finalists Link to Full Voting Results, if Available Defensive Player of the Year April 20 Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama; Chet Holmgren; Ausar Thompson Link

Clutch Player of the Year April 21 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Anthony Edwards; Jamal Murray; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Link Sixth Man of the Year April 22 TBD Keldon Johnson; Jaime Jacquez Jr.; Tim Hardaway Jr. TBD Sportsmanship Award April 23 TBD Bam Adebayo; Harrison Barnes; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Al Horford; T.J. McConnell; Derrick White TBD Most Improved Player April 24 TBD Nickeil Walker-Alexander; Deni Avdija; Jalen Duren TBD Rookie of the Year TBD TBD Cooper Flagg; Kon Knueppel; VJ Edgecombe TBD Coach of the Year TBD TBD J.B. Bickerstaff; Joe Mazzulla; Mitch Johnson TBD Teammate of the Year TBD TBD Click here for a full list of finalists. TBD MVP TBD TBD Nikola Jokić; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Victor Wembanyama TBD Executive of the Year TBD TBD Not announced. N/A Hustle Award TBD TBD Not announced. N/A Social Justice Champion TBD TBD Not announced. N/A

On Monday, April 20, Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama was named the 2025–26 Defensive Player of the Year; for the first time in NBA history, the vote was unanimous. The 22-year-old Wembanyama is also the youngest player ever to receive the award.

Next up, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—the reigning MVP and Thunder guard—won the league’s Clutch Player of the Year Award, as announced ahead of Game 2 of the 76ers and Celtics first-round series on Tuesday. SGA led the NBA with 175 total clutch points and 6.5 points per game in clutch time, which is defined as games within five points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter of OT.

When will the remaining awards be announced?

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokić and last year’s winner, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are two of the leading candidates for this year’s award. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

We do not yet know when any of the awards listed as TBD will be announced, as the NBA has not revealed as much. That said, we can use the timeline of last year's announcements to triangulate when we might expect to hear.

For example, the 2024–25 MVP award was given to Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals; this year’s reveal is likely to follow suit.

For more on the 2025–26 awards schedule, click here.

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