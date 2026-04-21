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NBA Awards 2025-26: Rolling List of Winners for Basketball’s Top Annual Honors

SGA is your Clutch Player of the Year.
Brigid Kennedy|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander smiles ahead of a Thunder game against the 76ers.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander smiles ahead of a Thunder game against the 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

We're closing in on the end of the 2025–26 NBA campaign, which means that end-of-season awards are right around the corner. But unlike other leagues, the NBA’s award rollout is piecemeal, meaning the winners of each award are not announced all at once.

Indeed, rather than reveal who won what at one big ceremony, the NBA will share awards voting results over the next few weeks, ending with the coveted Most Valuable Player announcement during the conference finals.

Below, we’ve outlined everything we know, including the winners already announced. And we’ll keep this page updated throughout the postseason, so you can easily return to see what's new, and even analyze the voting results where applicable.

NBA Award Winners 2025–26:

Note: The below chart will be updated as winners are announced.

Award

Date Announced

Winner

Finalists

Link to Full Voting Results, if Available

Defensive Player of the Year

April 20

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama; Chet Holmgren; Ausar Thompson

Link

Clutch Player of the Year

April 21

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Anthony Edwards; Jamal Murray; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Link

Sixth Man of the Year

April 22

TBD

Keldon Johnson; Jaime Jacquez Jr.; Tim Hardaway Jr.

TBD

Sportsmanship Award

April 23

TBD

Bam Adebayo; Harrison Barnes; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Al Horford; T.J. McConnell; Derrick White

TBD

Most Improved Player

April 24

TBD

Nickeil Walker-Alexander; Deni Avdija; Jalen Duren

TBD

Rookie of the Year

TBD

TBD

Cooper Flagg; Kon Knueppel; VJ Edgecombe

TBD

Coach of the Year

TBD

TBD

J.B. Bickerstaff; Joe Mazzulla; Mitch Johnson

TBD

Teammate of the Year

TBD

TBD

Click here for a full list of finalists.

TBD

MVP

TBD

TBD

Nikola Jokić; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Victor Wembanyama

TBD

Executive of the Year

TBD

TBD

Not announced.

N/A

Hustle Award

TBD

TBD

Not announced.

N/A

Social Justice Champion

TBD

TBD

Not announced.

N/A

On Monday, April 20, Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama was named the 2025–26 Defensive Player of the Year; for the first time in NBA history, the vote was unanimous. The 22-year-old Wembanyama is also the youngest player ever to receive the award.

Next up, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—the reigning MVP and Thunder guard—won the league’s Clutch Player of the Year Award, as announced ahead of Game 2 of the 76ers and Celtics first-round series on Tuesday. SGA led the NBA with 175 total clutch points and 6.5 points per game in clutch time, which is defined as games within five points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter of OT.

When will the remaining awards be announced?

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić defends a drive by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokić and last year’s winner, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are two of the leading candidates for this year’s award. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

We do not yet know when any of the awards listed as TBD will be announced, as the NBA has not revealed as much. That said, we can use the timeline of last year's announcements to triangulate when we might expect to hear.

For example, the 2024–25 MVP award was given to Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals; this year’s reveal is likely to follow suit.

For more on the 2025–26 awards schedule, click here.

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Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

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