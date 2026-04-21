NBA Awards 2025-26: Rolling List of Winners for Basketball’s Top Annual Honors
We're closing in on the end of the 2025–26 NBA campaign, which means that end-of-season awards are right around the corner. But unlike other leagues, the NBA’s award rollout is piecemeal, meaning the winners of each award are not announced all at once.
Indeed, rather than reveal who won what at one big ceremony, the NBA will share awards voting results over the next few weeks, ending with the coveted Most Valuable Player announcement during the conference finals.
Below, we’ve outlined everything we know, including the winners already announced. And we’ll keep this page updated throughout the postseason, so you can easily return to see what's new, and even analyze the voting results where applicable.
NBA Award Winners 2025–26:
Note: The below chart will be updated as winners are announced.
Award
Date Announced
Winner
Finalists
Link to Full Voting Results, if Available
Defensive Player of the Year
April 20
Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama; Chet Holmgren; Ausar Thompson
Clutch Player of the Year
April 21
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Anthony Edwards; Jamal Murray; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Sixth Man of the Year
April 22
TBD
Keldon Johnson; Jaime Jacquez Jr.; Tim Hardaway Jr.
TBD
Sportsmanship Award
April 23
TBD
Bam Adebayo; Harrison Barnes; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Al Horford; T.J. McConnell; Derrick White
TBD
Most Improved Player
April 24
TBD
Nickeil Walker-Alexander; Deni Avdija; Jalen Duren
TBD
Rookie of the Year
TBD
TBD
Cooper Flagg; Kon Knueppel; VJ Edgecombe
TBD
Coach of the Year
TBD
TBD
J.B. Bickerstaff; Joe Mazzulla; Mitch Johnson
TBD
Teammate of the Year
TBD
TBD
TBD
MVP
TBD
TBD
Nikola Jokić; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Victor Wembanyama
TBD
Executive of the Year
TBD
TBD
Not announced.
N/A
Hustle Award
TBD
TBD
Not announced.
N/A
Social Justice Champion
TBD
TBD
Not announced.
N/A
On Monday, April 20, Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama was named the 2025–26 Defensive Player of the Year; for the first time in NBA history, the vote was unanimous. The 22-year-old Wembanyama is also the youngest player ever to receive the award.
Next up, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—the reigning MVP and Thunder guard—won the league’s Clutch Player of the Year Award, as announced ahead of Game 2 of the 76ers and Celtics first-round series on Tuesday. SGA led the NBA with 175 total clutch points and 6.5 points per game in clutch time, which is defined as games within five points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter of OT.
When will the remaining awards be announced?
We do not yet know when any of the awards listed as TBD will be announced, as the NBA has not revealed as much. That said, we can use the timeline of last year's announcements to triangulate when we might expect to hear.
For example, the 2024–25 MVP award was given to Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals; this year’s reveal is likely to follow suit.
For more on the 2025–26 awards schedule, click here.
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Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.