NBA Play-In Tournament: Hornets-Magic, Warriors-Suns Battle for Final Two Playoff Spots

Tomorrow, the NBA playoffs start in full, with Game 1 of four different first-round series tipping off across the league. But while 14 teams in the league are prepping for the first round, there are four teams still battling to join them. On Friday night, they’ll decide the final spots.

First, the Magic host the Hornets for the No. 8 seed in the West. For a nightcap, the Suns and Warriors will battle for the final spot in the West. We should be in for a great night of basketball, and we’ll be following along with action all night. Come hang!

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