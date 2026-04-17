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NBA Play-In Tournament: Hornets-Magic, Warriors-Suns Battle for Final Two Playoff Spots

The final two spots in the NBA playoffs will be decided on Friday night.
Tyler Lauletta|
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

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Phoenix SunsGolden State WarriorsCharlotte HornetsOrlando Magic

Tomorrow, the NBA playoffs start in full, with Game 1 of four different first-round series tipping off across the league. But while 14 teams in the league are prepping for the first round, there are four teams still battling to join them. On Friday night, they’ll decide the final spots.

First, the Magic host the Hornets for the No. 8 seed in the West. For a nightcap, the Suns and Warriors will battle for the final spot in the West. We should be in for a great night of basketball, and we’ll be following along with action all night. Come hang!

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Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

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