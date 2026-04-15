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NBA Play-In Tournament Scores and Live Updates: 76ers and Magic Face Off With Playoff Bid on the Line

Keep up with the play-in tournament action as two teams fight for the postseason and two others fight for one more game.
Tyler Lauletta|
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey on the court during the game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey on the court during the game against the Atlanta Hawks. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

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Philadelphia 76ersOrlando MagicGolden State WarriorsLos Angeles Clippers

The first day of the NBA’s play-in tournament is in the books, and let’s just say that Day 2 has plenty to live up to after last night’s drama.

First, the Sixers host the Magic with the winner securing the No. 7 spot in the conference bracket and a first-round date with the Celtics. The loser will face off against the Hornets on Friday for a shot at the No. 8 seed in East.

For the nightcap, the Clippers host the Warriors in a do-or-die battle, with the winner traveling to Phoenix on Friday to take on the Suns for the No. 8 seed in the West.

It should be a great night of basketball—come hang!

NBA Play-In Tournament Live Blog—April 15

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Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

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