NBA Play-In Tournament Scores and Live Updates: 76ers and Magic Face Off With Playoff Bid on the Line
The first day of the NBA’s play-in tournament is in the books, and let’s just say that Day 2 has plenty to live up to after last night’s drama.
First, the Sixers host the Magic with the winner securing the No. 7 spot in the conference bracket and a first-round date with the Celtics. The loser will face off against the Hornets on Friday for a shot at the No. 8 seed in East.
For the nightcap, the Clippers host the Warriors in a do-or-die battle, with the winner traveling to Phoenix on Friday to take on the Suns for the No. 8 seed in the West.
It should be a great night of basketball—come hang!
NBA Play-In Tournament Live Blog—April 15
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Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.