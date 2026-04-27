Why Victor Wembanyama Was ‘Unhappy’ With NBA After Game 4 Return From Concussion

Victor Wembanyama returned from a one-game absence to help the Spurs beat the Trail Blazers 114–93 on Sunday. With the win, San Antonio now has a commanding 3–1 lead in their first round series, but despite a tremendous performance and positive result, Wembanyama was visibly frustrated following the game.

According to The Athletic, Wembanyama, who suffered a concussion during Game 2, pushed to play on Friday, but the NBA wouldn’t let him. The Spurs’ young star went so far as to request an independent neurologist examine him, and completed an interview about his symptoms and informed the neurologist he was ready to play, but was still not allowed to return for Game 3.

Wembanyama expressed his frustration to ESPN’s Malika Andrews immediately after a performance where he had 27 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, four steals and three assists.

"I had lots of emotions in me before the game, obviously excitement. Frustration. I let it all out tonight."@wemby joins @malika_andrews after his Game 4 return 👽 pic.twitter.com/XESKky8EaB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2026

“The Spurs have done an amazing job,” said Wembanyama. “I’m very unhappy about the way that the protocol has been handled by other parties, but my staff has been amazing. I have been really healthy starting on day one after the injury so ... Injury, it was weird though. It was funny."

While Andrews elected to change the subject, the story continued when Wembanyama was asked about his comment in his postgame press conference. Fittingly for 2026 where everything is a conspiracy, the live feed had issues which made it seem like something nefarious might have happened and maybe the league stepped in to silence him.

Fortunately, you can watch the entire interview on the Spurs' YouTube channel showing exactly what he said and what he didn't say. He's asked about the protocol at the 0:56 mark and then again at 5:30. He tried his best not to say anything so that it wouldn't become a distraction and told the press to ask him about it once the season is over. He repeatedly asked the media what they were asking in an attempt to make it clear how bothered he was by the league's process.

“I won’t get into the details,” said Wembanyama. “I don’t want it to become a distraction. Ask me again at the end of the season. Again, all the doctors. Especially on the Spurs, but the doctors all arounds they were great. Took great care of me, but the way the situation was handled was very disapppointing. Not on the Spurs, again. But as I said, I won’t get into the details. I’m not saying that not play was a good or bad decision. It was a decision. I’m not saying if it was good or bad, but the way the situation was handled? Very disappointing.”

Later, when asked when “they” let him know he was going to be able to play in Game 4 he laughed before saying, “I don't want to answer this question.” Then before the next question was asked he said, “They? Who do you mean by they? Let me ask you a question. Who do you mean by they?”

After hearing a response he again said he wouldn't answer. When asked to clarify, Wembanyama said bluntly, “It’s the NBA.”

There’s not much more than can be said. Wembanyama suffered a scary head injury on national television last week and then says he felt fine a day later while the NBA wouldn’t let him return. He appreciated the doctors, but strongly disagreed with the league’s decision to make him sit.

The good news is that he only missed one game in the first round, which his team won. They’re still on pace to win the series and move on, and their championship hopes remain alive. He probably feels like the NBA was trying to save face by making him sit a game when he felt fine, but maybe they were just looking out for his best interests. We’re unlikely to get the other side of the story in this case so all we know is how bothered Wemby was by the whole ordeal.

He’s very frustrated right now and based on his performance, maybe he used it as fuel. Whatever happens to the Spurs the rest of the postseason, it will be interesting to see if he's still fired up enough to share his unfiltered thoughts on his experience in the concussion protocol after the season. He’s already said a lot while insisting he doesn’t want to say anything.

Wembanyama and the Spurs can close out the series on Tuesday night at home.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated