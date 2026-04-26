Why Joel Embiid Is Wearing a Wrap During 76ers Game: Everything to Know About Philly Star’s Health

76ers fans received a welcome surprise ahead of their team’s first-round Game 4 vs. the Celtics on Sunday night, when ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that the ailing center would in fact be available for the contest. Up to that point, Embiid had been out for more than two weeks and missed the first three games of the series, in which Boston currently leads 2–1.

As the tilt progresses, Eagle-eyed fans might notice something slightly different about Embiid’s usual uniform tonight—specifically that he is wearing what looks to be some sort of support band around his midsection.

Here’s why:

Why Joel Embiid is wearing a wrap around his midsection

Embiid’s recent absence was due to a bout of appendicitis that resulted in an emergency appendectomy. He is wearing the wrap on Sunday night to better protect the area from, say, an errant pass or an aggressive defender out on the court.

Here’s a look at Embiid’s wrapping around his midsection: pic.twitter.com/9w325FCx6O — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) April 26, 2026

Embiid underwent surgery just 17 days ago, and it is unclear how long he’ll be able to play on Sunday night. But, if it works according to plan, the wrap should somewhat prolong that availability.

Embiid’s health has been rocky for years

76ers star Joel Embiid has missed significant time due to injury over the years. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The appendectomy was just one in a litany of problems for Embiid in recent years. The 32-year-old center has struggled to stay healthy since the 2023–24 season, when he played just 39 regular-season games. (He hasn't topped that amount since then).

Earlier this season, he was recovering from surgery on his left knee, which has been an ongoing problem, and was also nursing shin and oblique issues. Nonetheless, he did still finish this year’s campaign averaging 26.9 points (the second-most on the team, behind Tyrese Maxey), 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

In April 2024, Embiid was diagnosed with a case of Bell's palsy, which causes face paralysis, blurred vision and migraines. In ‘22, he tore a ligament in his thumb and fractured an orbital bone. And that's all without counting injuries from 2017, ‘18, ’20 and ‘22. Throughout the years, he’s missed time with a torn meniscus, suffered a concussion, and required finger surgery, among other ailments.

Embiid had been ramping up to play ahead of Sunday's game. On Saturday, he went through an “intense on-court individual workout,” per The Athletic’s Tony Jones, and partially participated in the shootaround ahead of Game 3 on Friday and Sunday’s Game 4.

Still, though, the team did not believe he was good to go as recently as a few days ago.

“He’s just not ready,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said of Embiid, ahead of Friday’s game. “He’s lifted some, he’s got on court a bit, but we’re still at two weeks and a day, I think. So we’re just not ready yet.”

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