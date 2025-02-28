Former Raptors 1st Round Pick Gets New NBA Opportunity
Malachi Flynn is getting another shot in the NBA.
The former Toronto Raptors first-round pick has signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 26-year-old guard had been playing in the G League with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s affiliate, after inking an Exhibit 10 deal earlier this year.
Flynn was a standout in the G League this season, averaging 21.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc in 28 appearances.
The 6-foot-1 guard began his career with the Raptors, who selected him 29th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of San Diego State. He showed flashes of potential as a rookie, particularly in the second half of the 2020-21 season, but struggled to find a consistent role in Toronto’s rotation. Over three and a half seasons with the Raptors, he played in 175 games, averaging 5.4 points, 2 assists, and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.9% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range.
Toronto sent Flynn to the New York Knicks as part of the OG Anunoby trade last season, but he saw limited action before being flipped to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline. He played 24 games with Detroit, where he made headlines with a career-high 50-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks, shooting an efficient 18-for-25 from the field.
After being waived by the San Antonio Spurs in training camp, Flynn now gets another chance in Charlotte. The Hornets, dealing with injuries and roster turnover, could give him an opportunity to showcase he's still an NBA player over the next little while.