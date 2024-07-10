Former Raptors Star Explains Appearance in Kendrick Lamar's Music Video
DeMar DeRozan says he still loves Drake despite appearing in Kendrick Lamar's music video for "Not Like Us" earlier this month as Lamar and Drake continue to fued in their ongoing rap battle.
The former Toronto Raptors star created a stir when he appeared in Lamar's video following an on-stage appearance alongside Lamar during a performance of "Not Like Us." The rap is essentially a diss track directed at Drake in which Lamar claims he's glad DeRozan came home because Toronto didn't deserve him.
"Love Drake. Always can play him (in Sacramento's arena)," DeRozan told Fox40's Sean Cunningham. "Kendrick's been a friend of mine, family. Damn near family, for a long time, for a while. We're from the same city, we're up down there in the same neighborhood.
"It's always been there. It hasn't always been publicized, but that's basically family."
DeRozan, 34, and Lamar, 37, both grew up in Compton, California where it appears the two have known each other for years.
Drake had once called DeRozan his "brother" in a 2018 Instagram post following Toronto's decision to trade DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in the Kawhi Leonard deal. That post has since been deleted.
In a 2016 interview with Slam magazine, DeRozan said Drake's support for him, Kyle Lowry, and the Raptors was "incredible" and called Drake "our man."
Drake has been the global ambassador for the Raptors since 2013. His band OVO is the sponsor for Toronto's training facility the OVO Athletic Centre.
DeRozan was recently acquired by the Kings in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.