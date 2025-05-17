Lakers Said to Be Among Teams With Possible Interest in Raptors Center
Trade speculation around Jakob Poeltl is picking up again.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Los Angeles Lakers could have interest in the veteran centre if he does not agree to an extension with the Raptors. Poeltl, 29, is under contract for $19.5 million next season and holds a player option for the same amount in 2026–27.
Toronto went 9–16 without Poeltl last season and has struggled over the past two years to defend effectively when he is off the floor. He quietly put together a career year, averaging 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 62.8% from the field.
The Lakers are still looking to shore up the centre position after a failed attempt to acquire Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline. Los Angeles had reportedly agreed to send Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick, and a 2030 pick swap to Charlotte, but the deal was voided when Williams failed his physical.
Toronto, meanwhile, has yet to find a dependable backup for Poeltl and currently does not have a traditional centre under contract for next season. Raptors president Masai Ujiri has said the team hopes to add a young big man this offseason, though not necessarily through the draft. Duke’s Khaman Maluach and Maryland’s Derik Queen are both projected to be selected around Toronto’s No. 9 pick.
Even if the Raptors use that selection on a centre, expecting a rookie to step in as a full-time starter would be a significant gamble. With Poeltl coming off a career year and still providing needed stability, moving on from him now would leave the team with a serious hole to fill.