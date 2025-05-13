Raptors Mock Draft: Toronto Looks to Double Down on Defense in 2025 NBA Draft
It just wasn’t their night.
After months of hoping the ping-pong balls might bounce in their favour, the Toronto Raptors fell two spots Monday night and will now pick ninth in the 2025 NBA Draft.
It’s a small slide after finishing with the seventh-worst record in the league. Without any top-four luck, Toronto is now out of the Cooper Flagg conversation. The focus now shifts to long-term development and possibly finding their centre of the future.
Here’s who The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has the Raptors selecting with their two picks:
No. 9: Khaman Maluach (Duke)
It’s hard to find size like this.
Duke’s Khaman Maluach measured 7 feet and three-quarters of an inch barefoot at the NBA Draft Combine, weighing 252.8 pounds with a 7-foot-6 and three-quarter wingspan and a 9-foot-6 standing reach. The physical tools are elite. He’s long, mobile, and already shows a natural feel for rim protection.
The 19-year-old centre from South Sudan is still early in his development. He only began playing organized basketball at 13 and continues to refine his positioning and rebounding instincts. In Duke’s Final Four loss to Houston, he played 20 minutes without recording a rebound. It was a reminder of how much room there is for growth.
Even so, the upside is clear. Maluach shot 71% from the field and 76.6% from the free throw line this season, suggesting some touch that could eventually extend beyond the paint. He has shown flashes of a face-up game and projects as a two-way big who can protect the rim and knock down open shots.
Toronto has been open about its need for a young, developmental centre to back up Jakob Poeltl. Maluach fits that profile. He would add frontcourt depth and give the Raptors flexibility as Poeltl enters the final guaranteed year of his contract before a player option in 2026–27.
No. 39: Darrion Williams (Texas Tech)
Darrion Williams does a little bit of everything.
The 6-foot-4 and a half, 236-pound wing doesn’t have ideal size or top-end athleticism, but he brings a rare mix of strength, skill, and feel that teams value in rotation players. His 6-foot-6 wingspan and wide frame helped him defend multiple positions at Texas Tech, often switching from guards to forwards within a single possession.
Williams averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists as a junior, while shooting 34% from deep and 83.6% from the line. Over three college seasons, he hit nearly 38% of his threes and showed soft touch in the midrange, suggesting even more shooting upside long-term. He’s also a sharp passer and quick decision-maker who can handle the ball, run dribble handoffs, and create plays out of closeouts.
The athletic limitations are real. Williams rarely finishes above the rim and sometimes struggles to keep up with quicker guards. But his versatility, shooting, and mature game make him a strong candidate to contribute early in a pro system.
If he stays in the draft, Williams would be a smart bet at 39. He plays a polished, winning style that could translate well in Toronto’s developing rotation.