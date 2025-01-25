NBA Insider Reveals Latest on Bruce Brown Trade Talks for Raptors
The Toronto Raptors could play a key role in facilitating a Jimmy Butler trade, with Bruce Brown's $23 million expiring contract reportedly drawing interest from the Miami Heat in a potential multi-team deal.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Heat have "registered interest" in Brown as they prioritize acquiring expiring contracts to preserve financial flexibility in trade talks involving Butler. If Miami moves Butler ahead of the trade deadline, Brown is expected to be a key piece in any deal involving Toronto.
Adding Brown would not only provide the Heat with financial flexibility for next offseason but also help them remain competitive in their playoff push. Fischer reports that Miami is determined to avoid the draft lottery this season, aiming to ensure their lottery-protected first-round pick conveys to the Oklahoma City Thunder this year.
Brown has looked much improved lately, putting together an impressive three-game stretch as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. This season, he is averaging 8.9 points while shooting 36.4% from three-point range in 11 appearances.
Meanwhile, Butler has consistently expressed his desire to be traded to the Phoenix Suns, but a deal would likely involve Bradley Beal, whose lucrative contract and no-trade clause are proving difficult to trade. Toronto is not expected to be interested in acquiring Beal, meaning the former All-Star would need to be rerouted to a fourth team in any potential trade.
If Toronto cannot move Brown in trade talks with Miami, finding another team willing to absorb his $23 million contract could be challenging. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Brown’s contract will not be easy to move in trade negotiations.