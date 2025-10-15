How to watch Raptors vs. Celtics: TV channel, livestream, tipoff time
The Toronto Raptors are taking on the Boston Celtics in their penultimate preseason game on the road.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game against the Celtics:
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Game Details
• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics
• Date: Wednesday, October 15
• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST
• Location: Boston, Massachusetts | TD Garden
What channel is Raptors vs. Celtics on?
Raptors vs. Celtics will air on TSN Sports and NBA TV.
How to stream Raptors vs. Celtics live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Raptors injury report
• C Jakob Poeltl (QUESTIONABLE - back, illness)
• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - elbow)
• SF Brandon Ingram (QUESTIONABLE - rest)
• SG A.J. Lawson (QUESTIONABLE - rest)
• C Ulrich Chomche (QUESTIONABLE - rest)
Celtics injury report
• SF Jayson Tatum (OUT - Achilles)
• SF Jordan Walsh (QUESTIONABLE - groin)
Raptors vs. Celtics preview
The Raptors are hoping to win their fourth preseason game in five tries as they take on the Celtics in Boston. The matchup will give the Raptors a chance to match up against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, so it's an opportunity they have to take advantage of.
With just two more chances to iron out some kinks before the start of the season, the Raptors are running out of time. This game could act as a dress rehearsal depending on how head coach Darko Rajakovic wants to play it.
In the team's previous game against the Washington Wizards, the starting lineup consisting of Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Sandro Mamukelashvili played 20-24 minutes, so it's possible the Raptors could see the starters play a similar amount of time tonight.
The Raptors also saw players like Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji and Jamison Battle play 15-18 minutes off the bench, so Rajakovic will likely try to give everyone that's expected to be in the rotation a decent amount of burn for the game.
This game marks the final preseason game for the Celtics, so the starters may not see as much time as they would have in the past. It may be wise for head coach Joe Mazzulla to rest his players before their season opener on Oct. 22.