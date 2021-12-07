Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Here's How the Raptors Injuries Compare to the Rest of the NBA
    The Toronto Raptors have certainly dealt with their fair share of injuries, but they're far from the most banged up team in the NBA
    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    We're 24 games into the NBA season and the Toronto Raptors have already used eight different starting lineups, played 17 different players, and had only two players play in every single game this year.

    It's been rough. From Pascal Siakam missing the start of the season due to offseason shoulder surgery, to OG Anunoby now out with a hip pointer injury, to knee swelling that won't go away for Khem Birch, the Raptors can't seem to get everyone healthy at the same time. It's created all kinds of chemistry problems for Toronto that has only recently begun to find its groove.

    But looking around the league, injuries can't be an excuse for the Raptors who are far from the most injured team in the NBA.

    The Raptors sit in the middle of the league in total games missed, according to Man Games Lost NBA. While they have had a handful of key players miss time, it hasn't been as bad as the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, or Milwaukee Bucks who have all been without crucial pieces for extended time this year.

    Hopefully, the Raptors can turn the corner soon. If they can stay healthy until Anunoby and Birch get back — a big if — Toronto will really get a look at just how skilled this team truly is.

