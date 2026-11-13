3 Observations in Raptors Loss vs. 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are picking up the pieces after a 123-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers inside Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The loss marks three straight for the Raptors as they drop to 5-7 on the season. Here's a look at three takeaways from the matchup.

Another Blown Lead

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl shoots against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors started off hot in the first quarter and built a lead as large as 17 points, but for the second straight night, they were unable to keep it. The wear and tear from playing two games on back-to-back nights really showed in the second half, as Toronto gave up its lead as the game progressed.

The Raptors have struggled without Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. Having both of them in the game would have given Toronto more to work with. That could have led to more depth, energy, and organization on both ends of the floor.

RJ Barrett's Career Night

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Raptors did not have Barnes or Leonard in the lineup, RJ Barrett stepped up in their place. He scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, which was one shy of his career high in that metric. Barrett was doing everything he could to will the Raptors to victory, but unfortunately for him and the team, it wasn't enough.

Barrett is proving himself to be a key part of the team in the final year of his contract, and that is only going to force the Raptors to make a decision on his future within the next year.

The more he plays like this, the more the Raptors will have to adjust to keep him on the roster, because he is playing winning basketball and is needed for this group to succeed.

The 3s Are Falling

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, at just under 33 per cent from distance. Only the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls are shooting at a worse clip than them.

That wasn't the case against the Sixers, though. The team made 37.8 per cent of their shots from beyond the arc, which would have ranked in the top seven of the league based on team percentage. Seven different players made a shot from downtown, and RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Jamison Battle each hit three or more.

This is going to be the Achilles heel of the Raptors' offence, but if they are finding some ways to improve from within, that is a good sign going into their next game against the New York Knicks.

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