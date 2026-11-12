The Toronto Raptors head to Philadelphia looking to get back on track against the 76ers following a disappointing 98-93 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Toronto has struggled to find offensive consistency in recent outings. With another Eastern Conference opponent standing in its way, the Raptors will need contributions throughout the rotation to avoid another frustrating result.

From establishing a physical presence in the paint to getting RJ Barrett back on track offensively, here are four keys to victory for Toronto against Philadelphia.

Can the Raptors Establish Dominance in the Paint?

Boston Celtics Hugo Gonzalez battles for a rebound against Toronto Raptors Jakob Poeltl, Kyle Anderson and Ja'Kobe Walter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Controlling the interior will be one of Toronto’s most important objectives against Philadelphia, particularly against a team capable of creating offensive opportunities through dribble penetration and physical play around the basket.

For the Raptors, winning the paint battle requires more than simply generating points around the rim. It means establishing defensive positioning, limiting second-chance opportunities and forcing Philadelphia into difficult perimeter attempts.

Jakob Poeltl and Collin Murray-Boyles will be instrumental in establishing that physical identity. Both possess the versatility to disrupt driving lanes, X-out low men and provide help defense when Toronto’s perimeter defenders get beaten.

Offensively, Toronto must remain aggressive attacking the basket rather than settling for contested jump shots. Creating paint touches can collapse Philadelphia’s defense, generate open perimeter looks and produce opportunities at the free-throw line.

If Toronto can dictate the physicality of the matchup and control the interior on both ends, it will have a significantly better opportunity to dictate the game’s tempo.

Can RJ Barrett Rediscover His Offensive Rhythm?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett looks for a way to the basket as Boston Celtics guards Derrick White and Baylor Scheierman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few Raptors have endured a more difficult offensive stretch than RJ Barrett, whose recent struggles have become increasingly concerning.

Over his last three games, Barrett has shot just 36.2% from the field and 8.33% from three-point range, while registering a staggering minus-47 plus-minus.

Those offensive struggles have been compounded by particularly poor defensive performances, making it increasingly difficult for Toronto to justify extended stretches of playing time when Barrett isn’t producing offensively.

For a player whose value is heavily dependent on scoring efficiency and downhill aggression, his inability to consistently finish possessions at any of the 3 levels has become a significant problem.

Toronto needs Barrett to return to attacking the basket decisively, creating opportunities in transition and capitalizing on defensive rotations rather than relying on an inconsistent perimeter jumper.

The Raptors don’t necessarily need Barrett to become an elite three-point shooter overnight. They need him to recognize his offensive strengths, make quicker decisions and provide efficient secondary scoring.

Perhaps most importantly, Barrett must demonstrate improved defensive engagement. His offensive limitations become substantially more damaging when opposing teams can repeatedly target him on the other end.

A bounce-back performance would provide Toronto with a much-needed offensive boost.

Can Toronto Win the Transition Battle?

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead heads to the basket after a takeaway against the Memphis Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors are at their best when they can turn defensive pressure into immediate offensive opportunities.

Toronto’s roster is built around length, versatility and athleticism, allowing the team to generate turnovers, disrupt passing lanes and attack before opposing defenses become organized.

Against Philadelphia, winning the transition battle could prove decisive.

Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamal Shead provide Toronto with several players capable of creating defensive chaos and immediately pushing the basketball in the opposite direction.

However, generating transition opportunities requires discipline on the defensive glass. Allowing Philadelphia multiple offensive rebounds will prevent Toronto from establishing its preferred pace and force the Raptors into more half-court possessions.

Toronto must also avoid careless turnovers that allow Philadelphia to capitalize on its own opportunities in the open floor.

The Raptors have occasionally struggled when opponents successfully slow the game down and force them into extended half-court execution.

Winning the turnover battle, securing defensive rebounds and consistently attacking before Philadelphia sets its defense would allow Toronto to manufacture easier scoring opportunities without depending exclusively on its inconsistent perimeter shooting.

Can Graves and Martin Continue Carving Out Larger Roles?

Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more intriguing developments surrounding Toronto’s rotation has been the opportunity for younger players such as Allen Graves and Alijah Martin to establish themselves as legitimate contributors.

With the Raptors searching for consistency, these emerging rotation options have an opportunity to demonstrate that their contributions deserve more than occasional minutes.

For Toronto, the value of its younger players isn’t necessarily tied to high-volume scoring. Defensive energy, positional versatility, intelligent movement and a willingness to execute within the team’s offensive structure can all provide meaningful contributions.

The Raptors need players who can maintain their defensive intensity without sacrificing offensive cohesion, particularly when the team’s established contributors are struggling.

Against Philadelphia, Graves and Martin will have another opportunity to show they can positively influence winning basketball through effort, decision-making and execution.

Their continued development also presents Toronto with an important opportunity to evaluate the depth of its rotation.

If the Raptors can receive reliable contributions from their younger players while establishing control of the paint, winning the transition battle and getting Barrett back on track, they’ll put themselves in a strong position to leave Philadelphia with a victory.

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