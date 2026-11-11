Obvious Raptors Rotation Change That Needs To Happen Now

The Toronto Raptors have gotten out to a modest 5-5 start through their first 10 games, but the team has plenty of room for improvement. Head coach Darko Rajakovic has built a solid rotation despite some injuries and inconsistency throughout the lineup, but a switch could greatly benefit the team over both the short and long term.

The Raptors rank inside the top-10 offenses in the NBA through 10 games, but have faced some struggles from beyond the arc. Such concerns build a case for sharpshooter Alijah Martin to take on additional minutes in Toronto’s rotation, considering his notable impact in a limited role.

The Raptors are expected to make a deep push in the Eastern Conference and bringing Martin along with expanded minutes could pay dividends come April. But playoff basketball is some time away, and Martin is making a strong case to move up in the rotation right away.

Raptors Need Elijah Martin’s 3-Point Production

Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin has taken a notable leap in his 3-point shooting from year one to year two. In his second season, he’s averaging 5.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting a stellar 53.3 percent from beyond the arc. He’s been reliable through the team’s 10-game start but showed flashes of real potential during the team’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Martin tied RJ Barrett for a team-high 27 points, but shot far more efficiently. He finished the game connecting on nine of his 11 attempts from the field, finishing the game shooting 6-of-7 from 3-point range. The second-year guard added four rebounds, two steals and a block on his career night, an encouraging performance for one of the team’s better shooters.

Perimeter Defense Builds Case For Greater Role

Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin tries to defend | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his 6-foot-2 frame, Martin is more than capable as a defender on the perimeter. He boasts a defensive rating of 114.7, recording four steals through the team's first 10 outings. According to DataBallr, he's contested 20 shot attempts as the closest defender per 100 possessions, ranked in the 95th percentile of all players this season.

He ranks in the 94th percentile in contests at the rim per 100 possessions, notching 6.0 during those spans. This is elite defensive production that has presented a significant impact on Toronto's reserve unit, and Martin could improve on such output with a greater share of the minutes in the Raptors' rotation.

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