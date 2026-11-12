3 Takeaways From Raptors Crushing Loss vs. Celtics

The Toronto Raptors are frustrated after a 98-93 loss against the Boston Celtics inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors built a lead as large as 22 points in the first half, but that wasn't safe, even at home against the Celtics, who improved to the Eastern Conference's best record at 10-2 in their victory. Here's a look at three takeaways from the matchup.

The Bench Stepped Up Big Time

Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not having Scottie Barnes or Kawhi Leonard for the game forced some players into big minutes they normally wouldn't get. All five bench players, Allen Graves, Jamison Battle, Elijah Martin, Jamal Shead, and Kyle Anderson, finished with a positive plus-minus, and they were the group that helped build the lead throughout the game.

Unfortunately, the starters couldn't carry the torch in the second half, and that is ultimately what cost the team. Alijah Martin continued his hot streak, making four or five shots from downtown, and as a unit, the team made nine of their 16 three-pointers.

The Offence Goes Ice Cold

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the game went on, the Raptors could not get into a rhythm on offence. After scoring 38 points in the first quarter, they managed to put only 32 points on the scoreboard during the second half. Granted, their defense was pretty strong, and that kept them in the game for the entire time. It was clear, though, how much they struggled without Barnes or Leonard to set the tone on the offensive side of the ball.

Ja'Kobe Walter was the leading scorer with 17 points, but there wasn't a strong table-setter that could drive into the lane and get those easy buckets. Out of the team's 32 shots, 16 were 3-pointers, which is an unusual development for the Raptors, but it was clear that nobody could pierce into the paint at a consistent rate.

This Isn't an Accurate Representation of the Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and forward Scottie Barnes before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's very disappointing that the Raptors gave up such a large lead and came out with a loss at home, it's hard to grade and evaluate this team without its top two players. That's ultimately what led to the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies and has contributed to the loss against the Celtics.

It's clear that this team is very different with Barnes and Leonard on the court versus on the sidelines. Had at least one of them played in this game, the Raptors likely would have come out victorious.

It's a good opportunity for the complementary players to get some run in larger roles, but it's further proof that this is a team in need of some hierarchical setup with Barnes and Leonard at the top.

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