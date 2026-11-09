5 Burning Questions Ahead of Grizzlies vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are back at home following a four-game road trip as they welcome No. 3 overall pick Cam Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies started 6-0, but they have dropped their last three games, while the Raptors came from behind to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in their last matchup. With the game inching closer, we spoke with Memphis Grizzlies On SI contributor Landon Speck, who gave us some insight into the team's current state of affairs.

1. Grizzlies rookie Cam Boozer is off to a fantastic start. What has been the key to his success?

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer reacts with guard Cam Spencer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer has struggled shooting so far, with a 34.1 percent clip from the field. However, what has been so encouraging is how he impacts the game despite the inefficiency. He is averaging 10 boards per game, and he is an excellent passer in the half-court and on outlets off rebounds. Boozer is more than just a quality connective piece; he is someone Memphis can run offense through. He is also effective playing both inside and outside, which gives Tuomas Iisalo plenty of lineup flexibility.

2. Who is the X-Factor for the Grizzlies going into the game?

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey collects a rebound over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is evergreen for the Grizzlies, but the X-factor is Zach Edey. He changes everything on offense and defense with his rebounding, screening and rim protection, but he usually plays limited minutes as he is working back from an ankle injury from last season. Edey has also been in foul trouble often this season, so his ability to stay on the floor consistently can swing games.

3. What is one thing people should know about the Grizzlies that cannot be found in a box score?

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone is extremely bought in and plays extremely hard. Iisalo made it known during the preseason that he expects Memphis to play two games each night: one against the other team and one against themselves in terms of effort and energy. The Grizzlies’ record against other teams obviously will be far from perfect, but Iisalo expects Memphis to be 82-0 in the effort department.



The Grizzlies had met that standard in every game until Friday’s loss to Oklahoma City. The early deficit that the Thunder ran with sucked the energy out of the team.

4. If the Grizzlies were to lose to the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after the game against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turnovers have killed the Grizzlies in their recent three-game losing streak. The cracks are starting to show in a young roster after starting the season 6-0. Toronto is first in the NBA in opponent turnover percentage at 17 percent.



Memphis could easily run into the turnover problem again in this game, and that would likely not go well for them.

5. What is your prediction for the game?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett dribbles the ball up court during the first half against the Denver Nuggets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I do not feel strongly about either side in this one. Toronto has the high-end talent advantage with Scottie Barnes, but with Kawhi Leonard out and the Grizzlies’ depth being a strength, the rosters are pretty comparable at this point in the season. Memphis needs a win badly to snap a three-game skid, and with a day of rest in between, I think the Grizzlies get it done.

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