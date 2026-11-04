Kawhi Leonard Injury Update is Exactly What Raptors Need

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with left knee swelling, which has kept him off the court for the past week or so.

Luckily for Leonard, the Raptors' medical staff has treated him, and he appears to be getting closer to a return.

"The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that forward Kawhi Leonard has successfully completed treatment to address left knee swelling. He will now begin the return to play process in Toronto, and his progress will be updated in one week," a press release read.

Could Kawhi Leonard Return Soon?

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard on the court against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors will continue to be careful with Leonard and his knee, as they want him to be healthy upon his return to the court.

Originally, it had been reported that Leonard would miss 3 to 4 weeks with the injury, which would mean he could be out until late November. However, the update means that he could be back in a week's time.

The Raptors are currently on the road and will face the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night. They then head to the Fiser Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their second NBA Cup game on Friday. The Raptors will then return home to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Those three games are likely going to result in Leonard sitting on the sidelines. An injury update should come in seven days' time, which could make Leonard available for the team's game on November 11 against the Boston Celtics. That game is part of a back-to-back, and Toronto will then head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

There's a good chance Leonard will not play in both of those games in that stretch, but it's very possible he could play in one of them. He could possibly play in the second half on the road against Philadelphia, where he will meet his former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, who he won the 2019 NBA Finals with.

In the meantime, the Raptors are getting ready to take on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets for the third game of their week-long road trip. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET inside Ball Arena in Denver. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.