One Improvement I Need to See From the Raptors vs. Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors are returning home after a 2-2 road trip as they welcome the 6-3 Memphis Grizzlies to town.

The Grizzlies started out 6-0, but they have lost their last three games, including a 31-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first NBA Cup game of the season. Meanwhile, the Raptors are dealing with some ups and downs and inconsistency in the lineup as a result of some injuries that have plagued the team.

The Raptors did not play with Scottie Barnes (groin) or Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) in the team's win against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the pair are questionable for the game against the Grizzlies.

Regardless of whether the Raptors have their top starters or not, the team needs to come out of the gate with a stronger performance against the Grizzlies.

Raptors Need Faster Starts

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead is pressured by Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After outscoring the Chicago Bulls by 20 points in the first quarter on opening night and outscoring the Washington Wizards by 13 points in the second game, the Raptors have really struggled to get off to a fast start. In both wins on the road trip, the Raptors had to come from behind, relying on strong fourth-quarter performances to edge out opponents that should be beatable for the Raptors.

Rookie Cam Boozer and breakout point guard Ty Jerome will be tough obstacles for the Raptors, but they will have a chance to shut both of them down with their defence.

This is a winnable game for Toronto, especially at home. The Raptors will also be glad to have the home crowd on their side, but it means nothing if they don't take advantage of it. The Raptors need to blitz the Grizzlies out of the gate and force them to play from behind. That is what has caused the Grizzlies to struggle in their last three games.

This isn't to say the game will be won or lost after the first 12 minutes, but it will definitely set the tone for the rest of the contest. If the Raptors can seize the flow of the game and build momentum, they should be able to walk away from this one victorious.

The tip-off between the Grizzlies and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on the SN Plus app.

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