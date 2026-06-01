Raptors Offseason Priority List: Who’s Gone, Who’s Staying, and Who Could Be Added

The Toronto Raptors are a month away from the start of free agency, so there will be some decisions made that will greatly affect the franchise's future very soon.

The Raptors hope to continue their upward trajectory, but it will require them to make some adjustments to the roster with the draft and free agency taking place. Here's a look at who will leave, who will stay and where the team could add some talent.

Who's Gone?

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili runs up court after makes a three point basket. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For the most part, the Raptors should keep the core of their roster together. They saw a lot of success this past season, and they will have a chance to continue building upon that. It is very unlikely for this roster to remain exactly the same. The Raptors only have three free agents to really focus on.

Garrett Temple is a 40-year-old veteran who likely won't be on the roster next season. The Raptors will try to fill this spot with a younger prospect, potentially the No. 19 overall pick in the draft.

However, the biggest free agent on the roster is Sandro Mamukelashvili, who has a player option for the upcoming season. Given that Mamukelashvili had his best season in the NBA with the Raptors and can earn a massive raise in free agency, his chances of returning to Toronto are slim.

Who's Staying?

A.J. Lawson is also a free agent whom the Raptors have invested a lot in, and he should be back on a small deal, potentially a two-way contract. He was converted to a standard deal just before the playoffs, but that could change with another first-round pick coming on board.

The Raptors could also make some trades, but it will be a challenge to make some major moves this offseason given the team's limited flexibility. Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl all have expensive long-term contracts and RJ Barrett is also making a lot in the final year of his deal.

Who Could Be Added?

Look for the biggest addition to the roster to come in the draft. The Raptors have the No. 19 overall pick, which could be used for someone to fill Mamukelashvili's spot on the roster.

Players like Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance, Arizona's Koa Peat, Michigan's Aday Mara and Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. could all be available with the 19th pick. All of them would give the Raptors a boost in the frontcourt.

The Raptors could also look to fill in this spot with a veteran free agent that can provide some leadership in the second unit. Nick Richards, Dwight Powell and Jaxson Hayes all make sense for the Raptors in this particular setup.

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