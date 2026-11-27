The Toronto Raptors find themselves searching for answers as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets. While the NBA regular season is inevitably filled with peaks and valleys, some of Toronto’s recent struggles can be attributed not only to injuries but to a clear departure from the identity that makes this team so dangerous.

The Raptors are at their best when they dictate the tempo, manufacture additional possessions and make opponents uncomfortable for 94 feet. When those elements are muted, Toronto becomes increasingly reliant on its half-court offense, exposing some of the roster’s limitations.

The matchup against Brooklyn presents an opportunity to get back to basics and reestablish the brand of basketball that Toronto needs to play to be successful.

Here are four keys for the Raptors to right the ship against the Nets.

Raptors Need to Dictate the Pace

Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley dribbles against Bilal Coulibaly of the Washington Wizards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite having the personnel to be one of the NBA’s more dangerous transition offenses, the Raptors currently rank 25th in pace.

For a team constructed around defensive versatility, athleticism and multiple players capable of initiating the break, that is a concerning development.

Toronto cannot afford to allow opposing defenses to get organized consistently. The Raptors need to turn defensive rebounds and forced turnovers into immediate offensive opportunities, putting pressure on Brooklyn before its defense can establish its structure.

That responsibility extends beyond Toronto’s primary ball handlers. Wings need to sprint the floor, bigs need to run hard to the rim, and players securing defensive rebounds need to recognize grab-and-go opportunities to initiate the break.

Playing with pace does not necessarily mean playing recklessly. It means making quicker decisions, attacking advantages before they disappear and forcing opponents to react rather than dictate.

Toronto needs to make Brooklyn play at its preferred tempo, and create constant pressure on a subpar Nets defense that can be exposed in rotation.

Raptors Must Dominate the Possession Battle

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles tries to defend | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most significant statistical advantage for Toronto entering this matchup lies in the possession battle.

The Nets rank 29th in the NBA in turnovers and 20th in offensive rebounding, while the Raptors rank fourth and eighth in those respective categories.

Toronto needs to capitalize on that disparity.

For a Raptors team that can experience extended stretches of inconsistent shooting, manufacturing additional scoring opportunities is essential. Winning the turnover battle and generating second-chance opportunities can help insulate Toronto against those offensive inconsistencies.

Brooklyn’s struggles with ball security should also present opportunities for Toronto to increase its defensive aggression, disrupt passing lanes and generate the transition opportunities that have been missing from its offense.

However, forcing turnovers is only half of the equation. The Raptors must remain disciplined with their own possessions and avoid giving Brooklyn opportunities to generate easy offense.

If Toronto can gain a significant advantage in shot attempts, it will be in an excellent position to control the game.

Raptors Need to Aggressively Defend the 3-Point Line

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead fouls Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the quickest ways to let an opponent hang around in a game is to concede uncontested perimeter shots, especially to a very capable perimeter-scoring team like the Nets.

Toronto’s aggressive defensive philosophy naturally requires a tremendous amount of communication, connectivity and effort away from the basketball.

When that connectivity breaks down, aggressive help defense can quickly turn into open corner threes, this is how the Nets can win this game, by exposing perimeter breakdowns.

Against Brooklyn, the Raptors need to be particularly disciplined in their rotations, recognizing when help is necessary and when staying attached to perimeter shooters is the better option.

Toronto cannot allow its desire to generate turnovers to compromise the integrity of its defensive structure.

Closing out under control, navigating screens effectively and making the necessary second and third rotations will be critical.

The Raptors need to force Brooklyn to earn its offense rather than allowing the Nets to build confidence through clean perimeter looks.

Raptors Need to Rediscover Their 94-Foot Identity

Toronto Raptors forward-guard Scottie Barnes shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More than anything, Toronto needs to rediscover the relentless, physically demanding brand of basketball that has become synonymous with its identity.

The Raptors are at their most dangerous when opposing ball handlers are uncomfortable from the moment they receive an inbound. That pressure disrupts offensive timing, shortens possessions and forces opponents into decisions they would otherwise not have to make.

Brooklyn will be without Nolan Traore for several weeks, and this loss has forced them to put the ball in the hands of Mikel Brown Jr. far more than they are comfortable with, given his sizeable concerns as a decision-maker.

Toronto needs to utilize its depth consistently and aggressively pressure Brooklyn’s inexperienced guard rotation.

Playing 94-foot basketball is about more than simply picking up full court. It is about establishing a level of physicality, urgency and competitiveness that permeates every possession on both ends of the floor.

The Raptors do not need to reinvent themselves against Brooklyn. They need to recommit to the principles that make them who they are at their best.

If Toronto can rediscover that identity, the results should begin to follow.

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