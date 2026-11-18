The Toronto Raptors are experiencing another loss at the hands of the New York Knicks that mirrors a lot of how this losing streak has transpired.

The Raptors led by as much as 13 points and were ahead going into the fourth quarter against the Knicks, but were outscored 31-19 in the final 12 minutes, which resulted in their fifth straight loss. Toronto has lost the last four games on its schedule after leading by double digits, which is a sign that there is positive basketball being played, but when things get tough, they fold. Having Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup will change that.

Raptors Really Miss Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles as Washington Wizards center Felix Okpara defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard has not played since October 23 due to swelling in his knee, but the team gave another positive update on his health. He has "progressed in his strength and conditioning program," which offers some optimism about him returning to the court soon.

The Raptors are 3-9 since Leonard went down with the injury, and it's hard to say that Toronto would be the same if he was on the court. Leonard is someone who changes the game on both ends of the floor, so it's very possible that some of these losses would turn into wins if he was available.

In his absence, the factors on the team surrounding him are being exposed. RJ Barrett's inconsistencies look far more unforgivable; Scottie Barnes' injuries are contributing to the losing streak as well. Immanuel Quickley has also shown some chinks in his armour.

What Does This Mean for the Raptors?

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard waits for play to start against the Chicago Bulls. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors still have 69 games to go in the regular season, which is still a long time for them to figure this out and get back in the saddle in the Eastern Conference. If the Raptors were able to turn some of these losses into wins without Leonard, it would have provided a lot more hope and optimism for Toronto in the long run, especially for a team that has had championship aspirations.

The expectations for the Raptors might not be as high as it once was, but it's clear that Toronto can be a much better team with Leonard on the court, and getting him back sooner rather than later is a necessity for the Raptors instead of a luxury like it was once perceived.

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