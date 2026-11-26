The Toronto Raptors have been linked to multiple high-profile names as trade rumors continue to swirl. The names include superstars like Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis. While it remains to be seen whether or not Toronto can realistically land a third star to play alongside Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes, the rumors have created a lot of buzz around the futures of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

Quickley and Barrett are both a part of the Raptors' current core, but Toronto would almost certainly need to part with one, or both of them in order to land a third star. The Raptors had very high hopes heading into this season. Now sitting at 6-11, and with Kawhi Leonard having missed the last 15 games, Toronto has some difficult decisions to make.

Raptors May Have to Reconsider Quickley's Future

Apr 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley (5) warms ups before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Toronto first acquired Quickley, the plan was for him to be the point guard of the future. He was acquired from the New York Knicks in December of 2023, and Toronto subsequently signed him to a 5-year $162.5M contract the following July.

Quickley has definitely had periods where he has looked like the point guard that Toronto envisioned when they paid him the big bucks, but consistency and efficiency remain important as the Raptors look to elevate to contender status.

The Raptors already know that Quickley is a good player, but the tough decision that they are faced with is deciding whether or not they believe he is capable of elevating the team around him in its current state. Trading Quickley would signal a significant change in direction, but Toronto will certainly consider every possibility that might improve the team.

RJ Barrett Presents Another Difficult Decision for Toronto

Apr 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrett, the Canadian native, is in a vastly different situation than Quickley.

Barrett is in the final year of his contract with Toronto. If the Raptors ultimately decide that they are not going to offer him a long term contract, then including him in a deal would make a lot of sense. He has become a valuable contributor to Toronto's offense as he has averaged 21 points per game this season, which would make a decision to move on from him quite difficult.

In the end, Toronto very well could opt to keep both Quickley and Barrett. The trade rumors are just rumors after all. In the end, the decision the Raptors need to make is what combination of players gives them the best opportunity to compete around Barnes and Leonard.