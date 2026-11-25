5 Lessons Learned From Raptors' 6-11 Start
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The Toronto Raptors are still figuring things out as they only have six wins through the first month of the season.
The Raptors find themselves in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, which is not what they expected coming into the season.
Some members of the Toronto Raptors On SI staff explained what the team has learned over the course of the first month of the season and how they can overcome their struggles.
Rebounding is Super Important
"Crashing the boards needs to be more of a priority. Over the last seven games, the Raptors ranked 28th in rebound percentage. Injuries have obviously played a factor but even when healthy, they’re still a bottom-third team on the glass. They edged out the Pistons in the rebounding battle, so taking care of the boards should be more of a focal point." — Josh Elijah Nitsopoulos
The Raptors Need Kawhi Leonard
"The Raptors learned that without Kawhi Leonard available the roster doesn't fit. He smooths all the offensive edges and balances the bench. I'm not usually a proponent of rushing to make a deal but when the league trade market really opens up as of Dec 15th I think this is a team that need to look very hard at increasing fit around the core of Kawhi, Barnes, CMB, Graves, and to an extent Walter and Shead. Everyone else should be available for the right upgrade." — Marc Nolan
The Other Closers are Important Too
"Toronto can't close without its closers. The Raptors led after three quarters in four of their six losses and gave up double-digit leads in four straight games. They scored 25 or fewer fourth-quarter points in every game of the streak. They desperately need Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett back in the lineup to start winning games consistently." — Matthew Davison
They Need More Offence
"Even amidst the unfortunate injuries in the rotation, the Raptors have had to come to the realization that this team lacks offensive talent. From the skill sets of the players to the roles Darko Rajakovic puts them in, the Raptors have too much money invested in this roster to be a below-average offensive team. Though it’s good to learn this lesson early in the season, it’s something that everyone, from the players all the way to the front office, needs to reflect on." — Sahal Arwo
The Little Things Matter
"While the losses are adding up in the big picture, the small details are what are determining the outcome of these games. Offensive rebounds have become a major point of emphasis, leading to hustle plays, extended possessions, and ultimately the points on the scoreboard. The Raptors have to figure out how to navigate these struggles, but they need to focus on doing the little things right, and the rest will take care of itself." — Jeremy Brener
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener