The Toronto Raptors are still figuring things out as they only have six wins through the first month of the season.

The Raptors find themselves in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, which is not what they expected coming into the season.

Some members of the Toronto Raptors On SI staff explained what the team has learned over the course of the first month of the season and how they can overcome their struggles.

Rebounding is Super Important

Boston Celtics forward Hugo Gonzalez battles for a rebound against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Crashing the boards needs to be more of a priority. Over the last seven games, the Raptors ranked 28th in rebound percentage. Injuries have obviously played a factor but even when healthy, they’re still a bottom-third team on the glass. They edged out the Pistons in the rebounding battle, so taking care of the boards should be more of a focal point." — Josh Elijah Nitsopoulos

The Raptors Need Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard on the court against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Raptors learned that without Kawhi Leonard available the roster doesn't fit. He smooths all the offensive edges and balances the bench. I'm not usually a proponent of rushing to make a deal but when the league trade market really opens up as of Dec 15th I think this is a team that need to look very hard at increasing fit around the core of Kawhi, Barnes, CMB, Graves, and to an extent Walter and Shead. Everyone else should be available for the right upgrade." — Marc Nolan

The Other Closers are Important Too

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Toronto can't close without its closers. The Raptors led after three quarters in four of their six losses and gave up double-digit leads in four straight games. They scored 25 or fewer fourth-quarter points in every game of the streak. They desperately need Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett back in the lineup to start winning games consistently." — Matthew Davison

They Need More Offence

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley dribbles against Khris Middleton of the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Even amidst the unfortunate injuries in the rotation, the Raptors have had to come to the realization that this team lacks offensive talent. From the skill sets of the players to the roles Darko Rajakovic puts them in, the Raptors have too much money invested in this roster to be a below-average offensive team. Though it’s good to learn this lesson early in the season, it’s something that everyone, from the players all the way to the front office, needs to reflect on." — Sahal Arwo

The Little Things Matter

Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley tries to defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"While the losses are adding up in the big picture, the small details are what are determining the outcome of these games. Offensive rebounds have become a major point of emphasis, leading to hustle plays, extended possessions, and ultimately the points on the scoreboard. The Raptors have to figure out how to navigate these struggles, but they need to focus on doing the little things right, and the rest will take care of itself." — Jeremy Brener

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