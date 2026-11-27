The Toronto Raptors host the four-win Brooklyn Nets Friday night, in their fourth NBA Cup matchup. Regardless of tournament play, there’s a lot more at stake for this Friday home-game. A Raptor’s loss would add to an eight-game home losing streak, which is a mark they haven’t hit since April 2024. In that same breath, another loss would sink their record to a 3-10 record in the month of November.

There are plenty of issues to point at when evaluating the Raptors’ struggle over this stretch. We’re aware of their inefficiencies from beyond the arc, which is an area that hasn’t seen any improvement carrying over from last season. In November, the Raptors rank 25th in three-point percentage while putting up 36.6 attempts per game.

The Raptors’ identity isn’t built around rolling out a high-octane offense. They’ve posted a 113.3 offensive rating over the course of the month, which ranks them in the middle of the pack at 18th in the league.

While the Raptors have had their offensive shortcomings, it’s their defensive tenacity that shapes the true identity of this team. They’re foundation is shaped on high ball pressure, full-court disruption and seamless switchability.

This, unfortunately, has not been the case so far this year.

The Raptors’ 117.3 defensive rating has taken a concerning dip that lands them at 21st in the league. This is well below team standards as they were a top-five defense last year. They’re now fouling at an alarming rate, which finds them sending opposing teams to the line for 27.4 attempts per game this season. That’s the fifth worst free-throw rate in the league.

Friday’s matchup against the Nets is without a doubt, a crucial get-right game with very little margin for error. If the Raptors are to get back on track, it starts on the defensive end.

Closing out on Shooters Is a Non-Negotiable

Nov 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (1) blocks the ball during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive breakdowns we saw against the Milwaukee Bucks simply can’t happen again. The Raptors allowed a very mediocre shooting team to hit half of their 28 attempts from range. They had issues switching out from Myles Turner and Tyler Herro while trying to protect the perimeter, which resulted in wide-open looks.

Both Jakob Poeltl and Collin Murray-Boyles struggled covering Myles Turner. Whether it was the dropped assignments on close-outs, or getting caught out of position resulting in foul-trouble, the Bucks managed to neutralize Toronto’s bigs. This had a trickle-down effect on both Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead. Both guards had trouble guarding Tyler Herro in the second half, as they had to over compensate for the impact Myles Turner had in the first half.

The Nets have the ability to present similar challenges for the Raptors. They rank 11th in three-point percentage and 12th in attempts. Forward combos featuring Julius Randle and Danny Wolf present a legitimate threat from deep, with both putting up over four threes a game.

Brooklyn’s three-point game is led by Michael Porter Jr., who’s good for at least eight three point attempts per game. That makes up over 57 per cent of his shot diet over his 32.8 minutes per game. Whether he’s getting his looks from off-screen movement, spot-ups or in transition offense, Raptors defenders are going to have to do whatever they can to force him off the line.

If they can contain their frontcourt from catching a rhythm from deep, it’ll go a long way to limiting Brooklyn's 23rd ranked offense. Limiting their forwards by closing out on the three-ball will force the Nets’ guards to put the ball on the floor. This is where we see a bit of a drop-off in offensive production, that results in more turnovers and instant offense.

If the Raptors win tonight’s matchup, it’ll move them to 3-1 in NBA Cup play, tying their record with the Orlando Magic atop the East Group ‘A’.

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