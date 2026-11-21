The Toronto Raptors won a 105-102 thriller against the Detroit Pistons to snap their six-game losing streak.

The statement win moved Toronto to 2-1 in NBA Cup play. The Raptors were led by Scottie Barnes' 27 points while shooting 65 per cent from the field, Allen Graves also stepped up as expected, and added 20 points and 10 rebounds, for his first career double double in his first career NBA start.

Here are two takeaways from the Raptors' huge win to get them out of their six game slump:

Allen Graves is Here to Stay

Nov 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves (22) knocks the ball from Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Graves start over Barnes, Kawhi Leonard, or RJ Barrett when they are all healthy? In all likelihood, no. Will Allen Graves get meaningful minutes in must-win games? After his performance tonight it would be difficult for Head Coach Darko Rajakovic to say no.

The box score might say he grabbed 10 rebounds, but that number doesn't show just how much of a legitimate presence he was on the glass for Toronto tonight in the absence of Collin Murray-Boyles. This game was won on the offensive glass, and both Graves and Jakob Poeltl made a major difference tonight.

Toronto Hit From Downtown When it Mattered Most

Nov 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors shot 32 per cent from beyond the arc tonight. In most of their games this season, they have found a hot hand or two who was able to sink shots consistently from the perimeter. The issue is that players like Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Alijah Martin, and Ja'Kobe Walter have not been able to stretch the floor consistently night in and night out.

This was not the case tonight however, as Walter, Graves, Battle and starting point guard Immanuel Quickley all made multiple threes tonight. The four of them combined to shoot 9-23 from three, while the rest of the team was 0-5 on the night. Battle was especially clutch tonight, as he hit two clutch threes down the stretch in the fourth quarter to help Toronto escape Detroit with a victory

Contending teams are able to get buckets at all three levels, and the Raptors were able to do that on the road against a Pistons team that has looked really good to start off the season. While Toronto does have an uphill climb from where they currently stand at 6-10, there is reason for optimism surrounding the team once the team is fully healthy.

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