The Toronto Raptors are getting ready to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, where they should have a key member of their team back in the lineup.

According to Sportsnet, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is "very confident" that Collin Murray-Boyles should be exiting the NBA's concussion protocol, making him available for the team's game against the Bucks at Scotiabank Arena.

Collin Murray-Boyles Return Coming Soon

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns tries to steal the ball from Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray-Boyles played in just five minutes of the team's game against the Washington Wizards and exited due to an illness. It was revealed the following day that Murray-Boyles has entered the league's concussion protocol as a precaution. This caused him to miss the team's most recent game against the Detroit Pistons, where the Raptors pulled off their biggest upset of the season.

So far this season, Murray-Boyles is averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Raptors in 23.5 minutes per contest. He has made eight starts in his 14 appearances with the team, but it remains to be seen what his role will be when he gets back on the court.

Will Murray-Boyles Rejoin the Starting Lineup?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma passes against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray-Boyles likely would have been in the starting lineup for the game against the Pistons if he was available. Instead, the Raptors opted to put rookie Allen Graves in his starting spot as a forward alongside Scottie Barnes.

In his first career start, Graves recorded his first career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, along with three steals, to help the Raptors march on to victory, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Moving Graves to the bench after a game like that might not be the best way to give him more confidence. This could push the Raptors to make an unconventional starting lineup with Murray-Boyles and Graves, along with Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and either Jakob Poeltl or Ja'Kobe Walter.

If CMB is back let's say screw it and go

Barnes-IQ-CMB-Graves-Poeltl. — CheapSeats73 (@MarcWestyNolan) November 22, 2026

The Raptors could also have CMB come off the bench and keep the starting lineup that worked for Toronto against the Pistons.

Regardless of the role Murray-Boyles will have, he should be able to have an impact. The Raptors might want to give him a reduced role in his first game back, but they probably wouldn't have him return if they didn't feel he was 100 per cent capable of giving his all.

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