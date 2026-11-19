The Toronto Raptors have a glaring issue on the offensive end of the floor amid a lackluster 5-9 start to the 2026-27 campaign. Toronto is ranked as the No. 25 3-point shooting team in the NBA, connecting on just 33.3 per cent of their attempts from beyond the arc as a team. Over recent weeks, the Raptors have been linked to superstar Devin Booker, which could present a solution for this issue.

Bleacher Report recently floated a trade to Toronto as a deal that could "save" Booker, bolstering the Raptors' title hopes with a blockbuster deal.

.@BleacherReport proposes a trade that would send Devin Booker to Toronto 👀🍿



Raptors receive:

Devin Booker

Luke Kennard



Suns receive:

RJ Barrett

Immanuel Quickley

2029 1st

2030 1st swap



Would you do this 🤔⁉️ pic.twitter.com/hAJBvEBWA3 — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) November 17, 2026

The mock deal sees Toronto move starters RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Phoenix Suns, along with a first-round pick in 2029 and a first-round pick swap in 2030. In return, the Raptors bring in the five-time All-Star, along with reliable sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

Such a deal could significantly elevate Toronto's offensive production, a unit that ranks just 18th in the entire NBA through 15 games. Let's review how a trade for Booker and Kennard could impact the Raps' lineup with December just around the corner:

Devin Booker Deal Adds Versatile Scorer to Raptors Lineup

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker attempts a shot against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors desperately need another versatile scorer to compliment both Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is still sidelined with a knee issue, but is set to return sometime next week. Bringing in Booker adds another proven offensive creator who can thrive in both off and on-ball situations.

The star guard is tallying 24.5 points and 5.4 assists per game, connecting on 34 per cent of his 3-pointers. He can command half-court sets offensively, while drawing attention away from Leonard and Barnes as a high-end off-ball option.

The trio of Booker, Barnes and Leonard could significantly elevate Toronto's title hopes following a slow start to the season, adding scoring depth as one of the primary options offensively.

Luke Kennard Bolsters Struggling Reserve Unit

Phoenix Suns guard Luke Kennard against the Los Angeles Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Booker, the mock deal also featured Kennard as a key contributor for Toronto to bring off the bench. The Raptors' reserve unit ranks 25th in the NBA in scoring this season, notching just 32.7 points per contest. Injuries have played a significant role in these struggles for the bench, but bringing in a reliable scorer like Kennard could have tremendous benefit come playoff time.

Kennard has suited up in 12 games so far this season, notching 9.4 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 52.6 per cent from the field while connecting on 45.6 per cent of his 3-point attempts.

Jamal Shead's New Role in Wake of Trade

Toronto Raptors Jamal Shead controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Quickley out the door in the deal, Toronto is left with a void at point guard in the starting rotation. The obvious answer for such a concern in Darko Rajakovic's lineup is the addition of Jamal Shead at the one.

Shead has suited up in each of the Raptors' 14 games this season, notching two starts so far this year. He's averaging 7.7 points and a team-high 6.5 assists off the bench, and could be presented with an expanded role to help overcome some difficult shooting nights early in the season.

He elevates the offense's ceiling alongside Booker, Leonard and Barnes, serving as a pivotal playmaker for the potential star-studded trio.

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