The Toronto Raptors once again find themselves in the loss column, dropping their fifth straight after falling to the New York Knicks, 111-102. Ja'Kobe Walter led the way with his best performance of the season, leading the way with a season-high 25 points while Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett combined for 42 points of their own, but it just wasn't enough.

Raptors Get Outhustled on the Boards

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns comes down with a rebound against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the main ways that Toronto allowed the Knicks to get back into this game after being up by as many as 13 was through being outmatched in the rebounding department. New York dominated the Raptors 44 to 23 in rebounds but more specifically, the Knicks had 12 offensive rebounds compared to the Raptors five.

These handful of extra possessions along with some elite shotmaking by Jalen Brunson who carried with 31 points was the big difference in game where one run had major influence on the outcome.

Raptors Continue Blowing Leads

Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes looks on against the Orlando Magic during the second half of the Emirates NBA Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the matchup, the Raptors blew three straight double digit leads including a 13-point blown lead in Sunday's loss to these same Knicks. That trend continued, ironically up 13 once again before allowing the New York to end the first half on a 19-0 run to put the Knicks up 54-50 at halftime.

For a team that has built an identity around defense (11th in defensive rating), the inopportune runs allowed are creating doubts that against some of the best teams in the East, that Toronto can truly dominate in games against some of the true contenders out East.

Ja'Kobe Walter Carries From Distance

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter shoots the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The box score for the Raptors may make it seem like they had a strong night shooting from beyond the arc, but in reality it was Ja'Kobe Walter catching fire. Toronto finished the shooting 13 of 33 from three (40 per cent), but within that, Walter went nuclear hitting seven threes. As for the rest of the team, the rest of the Raptors combined to shoot a mere 5 of 21 (23.8 per cent).

For context, Walter alone hit nearly as many threes as the entire Knicks team combined who finished with only nine made threes. Walter's spark from three was a great silver lining in this game given his recent struggles as he came into this game shooting 1-of-6 in back to back games and 32.6 per cent on the season.

With this loss, the Raptors are now on the third-worst active losing streak in the Eastern Conference behind only the Washingto Wizards (8 straight losses) and the Milwaukee Bucks (10 straight losses). This is only Barnes second game back since returning from injury, but it's clear that the Kawhi Leonard's presence on the floor is missed for a team desperate for a spark on both sides of the floor.

The Raptors find themselves right back it again Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards where someone's losing streak will come to an end inside Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app.

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