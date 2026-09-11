Every Raptors First-Round Pick of the Last 20 Years: Hits, Misses and What Happened Next

The Toronto Raptors are less than a month away from the start of training camp, which is arguably the quietest time in the NBA calendar.

This gives us a good time to look back at the team's draft history over the last 20 years to see where things went right and where things may have gone wrong. Here's a look at the hits and misses of the last two decades:

Hits

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan steps out of bounds while defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrea Bargnani (2006), DeMar DeRozan (2009), Jonas Valanciunas (2011), Terrence Ross (2012), Jakob Poeltl (2016), Pascal Siakam (2016), OG Anunoby (2017), Scottie Barnes (2021)

Most of the Raptors' draft picks have panned out over the years, starting with the only No. 1 overall pick in franchise history, Andrea Bargnani.

There is an argument to be made that Bargnani belongs in the misses category, but he did play for the team for seven years and was able to snag a second contract. While Bargnani never lived up to the high expectations of being the top overall selection, his career still panned out to be pretty successful compared to the majority of NBA players. Many consider him to be a bust, but there are far worse circumstances.

The Raptors did not have a first-round pick in 2007 or 2008, but they made up for it in 2009 by selecting DeMar DeRozan out of USC. DeRozan has the franchise record for most games played, and he made the All-Star team four times as a member of the franchise. While DeRozan didn't help the Raptors win a championship in 2019, the team trading him for Kawhi Leonard certainly did the trick.

Jonas Valanciunas is in a similar boat to DeRozan. He didn't come over to the NBA until a year later, but he was the Raptors' starting center for seven seasons. His trade to the Memphis Grizzlies in the middle of the 2018-19 campaign for Marc Gasol was also huge for the team's championship run.

Ross may not be considered among the greats of the franchise, but he spent five seasons in Toronto and was a part of the team's rotation that went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016. Ross was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2017 for Serge Ibaka, which also helped Toronto win the title. Ross went on to spend seven seasons with the Magic before retiring at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Poeltl was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft and was part of the trade with DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Leonard. He likely would be in the miss pile if he wasn't traded back to the Raptors in 2023, but he has taken his spot back as the starting center this time around and signed a long-term extension with the team.

Pascal Siakam burst onto the scene during the 2018-19 campaign and established himself as one of the key building blocks for the Raptors. He was the most improved player of the year when the team won the championship and became an All-Star the very next season, making him one of the best picks in franchise history.

The same can be said for OG Anunoby, although he achieved more success outside of Toronto. He helped the Raptors win the 2019 championship, but became a true star when he was traded to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Anunoby helped the Knicks win a championship this past season. He could become an All-Star within the next year or two.

Scottie Barnes is also a massive hit for the Raptors after being the number four overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. In just five seasons, Barnes has become the franchise cornerstone and a two-time All-Star. The best is yet to come for the 25-year-old.

Misses

Toronto Raptors forward Bruno Caboclo warms up before the start of their game against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ed Davis (2010), Bruno Caboclo (2014), Delon Wright (2015), Malachi Flynn (2020), Gradey Dick (2023)

While most of the team's first-round picks have been successful, you can't hit a home run every time. Some of the players just didn't pan out with the team.

Ed Davis, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft, only spent three seasons with the Raptors before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He enjoyed a long 12-year career in the league with eight different franchises, but most of that success came outside of Toronto.

Bruno Caboclo is the biggest miss of the bunch after being the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. In just four seasons with the Raptors, he made only 25 appearances for the team. The Raptors really liked Caboclo's upside as a 6-9 forward that could play multiple positions. The NBA was trending in that direction to favour those players, but Caboclo was a little too early to the scene.

The following year, the Raptors selected Delon Wright out of Utah with the 20th overall pick. Wright was a serviceable backup point guard for the Raptors for four seasons, but he never integrated himself into a larger role. He was traded along with Valanciunas in the deal for Gasol and never found a true home after that.

He played for the Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks over the next seven seasons before not playing in the last season.

Malachi Flynn was a backup point guard for four seasons in Toronto but never truly found his footing. The potential was always there, but the opportunity rarely knocked. He was traded along with Anunoby in the deal with the Knicks. He only played in 38 NBA games after the trade.

While Gradey Dick looked like a hit in the first two years of his career, things took a nosedive this past season after the team acquired Brandon Ingram in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Dick's role shrunk, and his confidence appeared to be zapped. The team has included him in a proposed trade, along with Ingram, for Leonard with the Los Angeles Clippers in hopes of giving him a fresh start.

Too Soon to Tell

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja'Kobe Walter (2024), Collin Murray-Boyles (2025), Allen Graves (2026)

The Raptors have taken three players with a lot of upside in the last three years with potential to land in the hit column, but they still have work to do.

Walter improved his efficiency from his second season to his first, proving that he can respond to development. He still has a ways to go, but this season could go a long way in determining his future with the franchise. If he continues his upward trajectory, a contract extension could be rewarded at the end of the season.

The same can be said for Collin Murray-Boyles, who really stepped up in the playoffs for the Raptors back in April and May. CMB looks like the prototypical Raptors power forward, and he can still grow a lot physically, which can help his game. He has a lot of Draymond Green in his skill set, and he could emerge as an All-Star-caliber talent if he plays like he did back in the playoffs.

The Raptors have high hopes for Allen Graves, their most recent draft pick. The plan is for him to play a little bit of power forward and maybe even some small-ball center, similar to what Sandro Mamukelashvili did last season. His three-point percentage in college was above 41 per cent, which bodes well for his future in the NBA. He'll have to improve his physicality in order to keep up, but there are definitely a lot of things to like about his game.

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