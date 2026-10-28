Injury Report: Final Updates for Magic vs Raptors

The Toronto Raptors open up the first of two games at home this week against the Orlando Magic, who have their own share of setbacks to begin the season.

We now know that Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined for the next few weeks, due to inflammation in his right knee. The Magic will be without their star player Paolo Banchero due to a low-grade right high ankle sprain that he sustained late in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota TImberwolves, last Friday. He’ll be sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks.

Furthermore, Orlando’s starting point-guard Jalen Suggs will miss these two contests with a mild bone bruise in his right knee. He suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter as well on Sunday night, as the Magic notched their first win of the season against the New York Knicks.

There is however, one more player to note that swings the offensive approach for the Orlando Magic that missed today’s shootaround.

Orlando Magic’s Anthony Black Upgraded to 'Available' vs Raptors

Oct 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, Magic guard Anthony Black was not at shoot-around earlier today, due to personal reasons. He was listed as ‘Questionable’ and has now been cleared as 'aAvailable' for tonight's game.

This is big for the Magic, as he'll be expected to handle a large portion of the point-guard duties for the injured Jalen Suggs. Black had a great season debut on Sunday, cashing in for 18 points off of 6 for 11 shooting, along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds. Coach Sweeney leaned on Black for 25 minutes off the bench, which the Magic needed all of to get over the hump and take down the Knicks.

The Suggs injury will require Jase Richardson to step into a more expanded role, as he's coming off a 6 point showing, logging only 17 minutes even though he started Sunday's game. Tristan Da Silva will also see more runway as he's been the Magic's most efficient shooter, thus far.

That leaves Orlando pretty thin in terms of depth. The Raptors will look to capitolize on that and call upon Allen Graves and Jamison Battle to chip in for expanded workloads.

Full Injury Report

Orlando Magic

(F) Paolo Banchero: OUT - RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain



(F) Jonathan Isaac: OUT - Left Knee Injury Management



(F) Izaiyah Nelson: OUT - Left Ankle Injury Recovery



(F) Noah Penda: OUT - Right Partially Torn Hamstring



(G) Jalen Suggs: OUT - Right Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise

Toronto Raptors

(C) Nate Bittle: OUT - Right Foot Avulsion Fracture



(F) Kawhi Leonard: OUT - Left Knee Effusion/Swelling

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