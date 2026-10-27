Projecting the Raptors' Starting Lineup Without Kawhi Leonard

There was much debate in the offseason surrounding Kawhi Leonard's injury history, and if it would eventually come back to bite the Raptors. Now just three games into the season, Toronto will have a taste of life without Leonard, as he has been ruled out for at least the next week with left knee swelling.

While Leonard is unavailable. the Raptors will have to heavily rely on their supporting cast behind superstar Scottie Barnes to step up. Toronto will likely look to young wings like Collin Murray-Boyles, and rookie Allen Graves to fill part of the void.

Projecting Toronto's Starting Lineup

Oct 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) dribbles against Chicago Bulls guard Buddy Hield (7) during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja'Kobe Walter

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Although Leonard's absence creates an opportunity for the frontcourt, the Raptors slid Ja'Kobe Walter into the starting lineup on Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This was a decision that paid off, even though Toronto was ultimately defeated 117-94 in the game.

Walter shined, as he scored a team high 22 points, while shooting 7-12 from the field and 63 per cent from the field.

After a performance like that, it would be hard to send him to the bench. Time will tell if Walter can continue to give the Raptors this level of production, but he has earned the right to more playing time.

Barrett And Quickley Need to Keep Producing

Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and guard RJ Barrett (9) high five during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Scottie Barnes will remain the focal point of the Raptors on both ends of the floor, as he looks to bounce back from a rough game against Minnesota. However, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will have to shoulder more of the responsibility on offense as well.

Barrett's ability to score in the paint along with Quickley's playmaking will likely become a larger part of Toronto's gameplan for the foreseeable future. Quickley has averaged 18 points and 5 assists per game this season, while RJ Barrett has averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds per game this season

Both players have had particularly strong starts to the season, largely in part to the amount of attention that Kawhi Leonard has drawn every time he is on the floor. If Barrett and Quickly are able to keep up their level of efficiency without Leonard on the floor, then good things will be in store for the Raptors as both players get an increased amount of touches.

The biggest test for Toronto will be whether they are able to replace Leonard's production at both ends of the floor, rather than just filling his minutes with scoring.

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