Projecting the Raptors' Starting Lineup Without Kawhi Leonard
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There was much debate in the offseason surrounding Kawhi Leonard's injury history, and if it would eventually come back to bite the Raptors. Now just three games into the season, Toronto will have a taste of life without Leonard, as he has been ruled out for at least the next week with left knee swelling.
While Leonard is unavailable. the Raptors will have to heavily rely on their supporting cast behind superstar Scottie Barnes to step up. Toronto will likely look to young wings like Collin Murray-Boyles, and rookie Allen Graves to fill part of the void.
Projecting Toronto's Starting Lineup
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Ja'Kobe Walter
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Although Leonard's absence creates an opportunity for the frontcourt, the Raptors slid Ja'Kobe Walter into the starting lineup on Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This was a decision that paid off, even though Toronto was ultimately defeated 117-94 in the game.
Walter shined, as he scored a team high 22 points, while shooting 7-12 from the field and 63 per cent from the field.
After a performance like that, it would be hard to send him to the bench. Time will tell if Walter can continue to give the Raptors this level of production, but he has earned the right to more playing time.
Barrett And Quickley Need to Keep Producing
Scottie Barnes will remain the focal point of the Raptors on both ends of the floor, as he looks to bounce back from a rough game against Minnesota. However, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will have to shoulder more of the responsibility on offense as well.
Barrett's ability to score in the paint along with Quickley's playmaking will likely become a larger part of Toronto's gameplan for the foreseeable future. Quickley has averaged 18 points and 5 assists per game this season, while RJ Barrett has averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds per game this season
Both players have had particularly strong starts to the season, largely in part to the amount of attention that Kawhi Leonard has drawn every time he is on the floor. If Barrett and Quickly are able to keep up their level of efficiency without Leonard on the floor, then good things will be in store for the Raptors as both players get an increased amount of touches.
The biggest test for Toronto will be whether they are able to replace Leonard's production at both ends of the floor, rather than just filling his minutes with scoring.
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Rocco Moschella is a contributing writer for Toronto Raptors On SI. During the fall of 2025, he worked with Fan Feed Network, covering sports news and developing digital media content. In addition to writing for On SI, Rocco is a freelance PR and social media content strategist for clients across various industries.