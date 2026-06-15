Knicks Championship Wouldn't Be Possible Without Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are possibly feeling some type of way after their division rival, the New York Knicks, hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy and became NBA champions.

The Raptors and Knicks have been connected in more ways than one over the years, but a trade they made back in 2023 is perhaps a direct cause behind the Knicks' championship. On December 30, 2023, the Raptors sent OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick.

Anunoby was incredible in the postseason, averaging 20.1 points per game as the second-leading scorer for the team behind Finals MVP Jalen Brunson. Anunoby had a historic Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, dropping 33 points on 10-15 shooting with seven three-pointers, including the game-winning tip-in that will live in New York sports history forever.

OG Anunoby game-winner for the Knicks! 😳



New York pulls off the unreal 29-point comeback! pic.twitter.com/o5FF3IoMiX — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2026

Raptors Help Knicks Win Championship

Anunoby's tip-in right before the buzzer capped off a 29-point comeback, the largest in NBA Finals history. It gave the Knicks a 3-1 series lead over the Spurs, putting them one victory away from winning their first championship in 53 years. They finished the job in Game 5 on the road and are now celebrating as the best basketball team in the world.

It's the second championship in Anunoby's nine-year career, after coming out on top with the Raptors in 2019. His inclusion on the Knicks' roster marks seven straight years of former Raptors winning the championship.

Should Raptors Regret Making the Trade?

When the Raptors made this trade, they were looking to start tearing down their roster because they were not moving in the right direction. The Raptors were angling toward a rebuild, and that meant Anunoby had to be traded. While the Raptors could have sent Anunoby to a team that wasn't a division rival, they were able to get a pretty solid return for him in Barrett and Quickley.

While their trade indirectly led to another team winning a championship, that shouldn't change how the Raptors feel about their roster. They were able to get two starting-caliber players for Anunoby, which softens the blow of losing him. Now it's time for Barrett and Quickley to try and match what Anunoby has done in New York, now that the Raptors are ready to compete in the East once again.

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