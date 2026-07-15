The Latest on Raptors and DeMar DeRozan in Free Agency

The Toronto Raptors are among the teams interested in signing former All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan in free agency.

The Raptors aren't alone in the sweepstakes, as the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers are viewed as other teams that could sign him, but Toronto is certainly in the mix. Toronto Star reporter Doug Smith explained why it would be difficult for the Raptors to sign DeRozan.

"The potential role may be the biggest hurdle. DeRozan would be a backup for the first time in Toronto, and while people who know him have been working on him to accept it, it’d be a major career shift," Smith wrote.

"And because he’s so close to cracking the top 10 on the NBA career scoring list (about 2,000 points away), not starting — or not even having a featured scoring role off the bench — would put a crimp in the pursuit of a truly memorable accomplishment. He’s enough of a team player to do whatever is needed to win, but the change would take some adjustment."

DeMar DeRozan's Return to Raptors Appears Unlikely

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The mystery surrounding DeRozan's free agency comes down to what kind of experience he wants for the upcoming season. After deciding that he didn't want to play for the rebuilding Sacramento Kings, it looks like DeRozan is looking for a chance to contend. The Raptors would provide that, but it may come with a decreased role.

DeRozan likely would have had a prominent role with the Kings once again like he did this past season, averaging 18.4 points per game for Sacramento. However, his decision to leave suggests he might just be looking to compete for a ring.

If DeRozan is looking for something in between where he can contribute more towards a winning situation, Toronto might not be the best place for that. The Raptors already have RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and a potential trade for Kawhi Leonard blocking DeRozan's path to the starting lineup.

As a mere observer of the Heat's roster, that may be the best spot for someone looking to get consistent minutes and compete for a playoff spot. Miami gutted most of its roster in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and there's a chance DeRozan could compete for a starting spot if he were to join them.

However, the Raptors are where DeRozan's NBA journey began. That is definitely playing a role in getting the Raptors on the shortlist of teams he could play for next season, but it doesn't seem to be the defining factor in his free agency.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.