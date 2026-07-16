The One Thing That Could Kill the Kawhi Leonard Trade to Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are in agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers on a trade that would send Kawhi Leonard back to Canada for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and several future draft assets.

The deal is currently paused, but TSN reporter Josh Lewenberg shared what could force the Raptors not to make the trade.

"For what it’s worth, Raptors continue to talk/act like a team that’s unworried. Sense is the only thing that would jeopardize the trade is the unlikely scenario where Kawhi’s contract is voided. Any other possible penalty, including suspension, is something they could work around," Lewenberg tweeted.

Kawhi Leonard Could Have Contract Voided

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry defends Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Clippers are found guilty during the investigation, it will have ripple effects around the league, now that this deal has been agreed upon. If Leonard's contract becomes null and void, a trade would not be able to take place, and Ingram and Dick would remain with the Raptors.

However, the Raptors are moving forward as if the deal will be finalized before the start of training camp. Leonard could face a suspension for his role in the investigation, but he denies any wrongdoing. Even if he were suspended, that would not stop the Raptors from going through with the trade.

The most infamous account of a player having his contract voided came back in 2000, when the Minnesota Timberwolves were punished for the way they handled the free agency of former No. 1 overall pick Joe Smith.

Smith signed three one-year contracts for a small amount of money towards the salary cap in an under-the-table deal that would eventually reward him with a much larger contract. The Wolves were eventually stripped of several future first-round picks and Smith's contract was voided.

What's Next For Raptors?

This deal ultimately ends the Raptors' decision-making for the offseason. They will have to wait for the investigation to come to a conclusion, which has no estimated time frame. They have to act as if the trade won't go through, just in case it doesn't. Ingram and Dick have to remain on the roster. The Raptors currently have 14 players in the mix, which is their sweet spot going into training camp.

They could hypothetically add a 15th player to the roster, but with everything going on, they probably want to have the flexibility of holding another vacancy.

The Raptors likely hope this investigation concludes soon so that they can move forward and plan ahead for the upcoming season, but with summer about to officially begin following the end of the Las Vegas Summer League, Toronto has incentive to chill and let the chips fall where they may.

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